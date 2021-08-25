Kate Radomska ready for long-delayed debut – targets Irish outings soon

Kate Radomska will finally debut next month and not a moment too soon.

The Waterford flyweight turned pro late last year and has been in constant training since. Radomska will finally fight professionally on Friday September 24th on a Kynoch Boxing dinner show at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Glasgow.

The boxer, originally from Poland, had a short but successful amateur career with St Paul’s following time in kickboxing and has turned pro with Robbie Flynn, causing an instant splash with a call-out of Cathy McAleer.

“I’m desperate to finally step in the ring and spin some jaws,” the charimatic Radomska told Irish-Boxing.com

“I’ve known I’d be making my debut on a Kynoch Promotions show at some point between August and October for quite a while now but the exact date of September 24th was only arranged in the last few weeks between Robbie and Sam Kynoch.”

Covid has ensured that has been an especially long lead-in for Radomska who notes how “I’m so fucking excited you have no idea!”

“It’s been a long journey from turning pro all the way back in November and I’ll be honest at times it seemed like the journey to my debut was never-ending which was extremely hard mentally but I’m four weeks out now and more than ready to put on a show.”

“Since turning over I’ve had at least two if not three training sessions everyday for nine months with my first session starting at 6.30am and the last ending at 8pm.”

“I think at first I was just so excited to turn over and live the life of a full-time athlete that I never fully took into consideration Covid and how badly it was gonna affect everything. After a few months I started to realise that it could be quite a while before things get back to normal which made it very tough mentally because it seemed like I was just training for the sake of training but with no end in sight, however my team managed that and gave me a week or two off every now and then just so I don’t burn out both physically and mentally.”

“They were realistic with timescales of when I’ll definitely make my debut also so I never had the disappointment of being told a date only for it to fall through.”

An opponent for Radomska is still to be officially announced – “I’m focused on my own performance,” she notes.

What the Déise puncher is interested in is a fight closer to home – and location would suggest that she would be perfect for any Ring Kings card in the Waterford area.

Radomska reveals that “as far as I know Neil Power is pretty much ready to push the button on Ring Kings 2 as long as the Government allows.”

“It would be a dream to walk out in my hometown so I really hope it happens before the year is out.”