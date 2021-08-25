Celtic Clash 12 – CONFIRMED

The Celtic Clash series will return to Ireland on Saturday October 2nd.

It has been confirmed today that Boxing Ireland will run their first Irish show since the pandemic at the Devenish Complex in West Belfast in just over five week’s time.

Celtic Clash 12 will feature Cliftonville’s Owen O’Neill [6(0)-0] in his first six rounder along with a bucketful of other Irish talent to be announced in the coming days and weeks.

The step-up will be welterweight O’Neill’s third outing of the year following wins versus Marcin Ficner in Luxembourg and, most impressively, over Petar Aleksandrov in Spain during the summer.

In addition, it is understood that multiple all-Irish bouts are being planned for the bill – which will be the first since Boxing Ireland’s major merger with Maree Boxing.

The outfit, run by Leonard Gunning, Stephen Sharpe, and Dennis Morrison have snapped up a lot of talent in 2021, including Cian Lynch, James Cahill, Liam Walsh, Jake Hanney, Robbie Burke, Dylan Wilson, and David Rajuili.

The last Celtic Clash to take place in Ireland was the tenth edition which played out in Belfast in February 2020, headlined by Eric Donovan. Having seen two dates in Spain fall through due to local restrictions as well as having a smaller stable outing in Luxembourg, Celtic Clash 11 finally took place in June in Alicante with 11 Irish boxers featuring.

Celtic Clash 12 comes at a time when the scene in Ireland is finally starting to recover. The Féile Fight Night at the start of the month heralded boxing’s return and MHD Promotions will run Bomb Proof at the Europa Hotel on September 4th. Boxing Ireland also have big plans for their thirteenth instalment to take place in Dublin once restrictions allow – with Neil Power similarly targeting a show in Waterford and MTK reportedly set to return to Belfast in October.

Tickets for this show are priced £50 (Unreserved Seating) and £90 (Ringside Table + Three-Course Meal) and are available from the boxers involved or online (CLICK HERE).