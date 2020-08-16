‘I will be world champion’ – WBO super bantam scenario makes it a matter of WHEN not IF for Conlan







Michael Conlan can’t pinpoint exactly when he will get his shot at a world title, but is adamant the result will go in his favour once he does.

The Top Rank fighter said goodbye to featherweight with a relatively impressive victory over Sofiane Takoucht in York Hall last night and moves directly into the WBO super bantamweight world title conversation.

26-year-old Angelo Leo is the current title holder, the American picked up the vacant strap by defeating Tramaine Williams on August 1.

El Chino was meant to take on #2 Stephen Fulton for the title, but the WBO#2 tested positive for COVID 19 and had to pullout.

It now remains unsure as to whether the newly crowned champ will have to defend against his fellow American next or if he will be allowed negotiate with team Conlan and the #3 fighter.

Either way the Belfast fighter knows his time is coming and seems relaxed in the knowledge he will get his shot, be it December time or in New York next St Patrick’s Day.

“I don’t have a clue,” he responded when asked about the world title scenario.

“I just have the best team and I leave everything in their hands. If it’s this year or I have to wait until Paddy’s Day I don’t care,” he continues before being more confident with regards to the result.

“I know when I fight for the world title at 122, which I will, I’ll be world champion. I don’t care whether it’s Fulton or Leo. “

Coach Adam Booth agrees and has backed his mans world title credentials.

“He’s ready now. I would take it tomorrow.”

When the world title shot does come Conlan claims it will prove an easier fight than Saturday’s BT Sports broadcast victory.

It’s not that Conlan believes Takoucht is better than the champ, more he is confident he performs better against elite level operators.

“To fight an opponent like Takoucht is almost harder because he is so jittery and novice like. He is unorthodox and does some crazy shit. I said I would break him down and take him out. It might have been in the last round but I did it.”

Despite being dominant and producing the best performance of his career, Conlan did flirt with his first career defeat.

Two point deductions for low blows in consecutive rounds left him walking a disqualification tight rope for the entire second half of the fight.

Commenting on that scenario he added: “I don’t mean to low blow. I just love to hit them right on the sweet spot and there’s a very fine line. It’s hard to adjust mid-fight because some of them just swayed low. It is what it is. I am experienced enough in the fight game just to go ahead.”