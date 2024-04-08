‘Have to Come Through Me’ – Tommy Hyde’s Irish Title Message to Super Middle Rivals

The only way to the Irish title is through Tommy Hyde declares ‘The Governor’ himself.

The super middleweight weight has, all of a sudden, become one of the glamour divisions domestically.

168lb’s is stacked with different characters, who find them at a similar level in terms of experience, and with the same willingness to fight.

The likes of Jamie Morrissey, Kevin Cronin, Emmett Brennan and Cathal Crowley have all expressed an Irish title desire.

Indeed, after St Patrick’s weekend wins in Galway and Boston respectively, there was talk that Crowley and Cronin would fight for the green strap in Kerry in the Summer.

The fact the BUI made Hyde mandatory for the strap means the Cork fighter would have to step aside to allow that to happen – and that’s something he is not willing to do.

“The BUI announced I was mandatory for the Irish title. I know Cathal was saying he was fighting Kevin for that title and Kevin has a homecoming lined up and there was talk of that being for the Irish title. But I’m pretty sure that won’t be the case because if they want to fight for the Irish title they have to fight me,” Hyde told Irish-boxing.com.

“I’m waiting to fight for the Irish title no matter who I have to fight. I want to fight for the Irish title.”

With a June 15 fight date in Connecticut lined up, the Irish title fight won’t be next. However, the NoWhere2Hyde fighter does want to fight for it this year and has his sights set on a Cork tilt.

“I want it this year. We’ve to bring that to Cork and sell out a venue in Cork. I’ve unbelievable support at home and I know they’d love to see me fight one of the other lads for the Irish title.”

The BUI Celtic title-holder isn’t one for mentioning names and points out he has no beef with any of his fellow Irish 168lbs fighters, indeed it’s quite the opposite.

However, he also points out he is willing to fight any of them to get his hands on the title.

“They are all good fights, all the lads are good fighters and it makes a good fight with me,” he adds.

“I’m very friendly with Kevin, I’ve sparred him so many times, he is a gentleman. It’s the same with Cathal we train all the time together, all the lads in the division I know them well. But still, no one is asking me to step aside because I’m willing and able to fight.”

Hyde is in a mandatory position due to his BUI Celtic title win over Craig ‘Built2Last’ McCarthy on St Patrick’s Weekend.

Reflecting on that stoppage win he said:

“I thought I dominated every round. Craig came out like I thought he would and I think I got his respect when I started landing shots. I dropped him in the second and hurt him a couple of times but in fairness to Craig McCarthy, he showed savage heart. Every time I hurt him he came back firing I knew I had to be careful and safe. I knew not to do anything stupid. I’ve experienced fights before were I rushed in after hurting someone and I got caught with a silly shot and that stood to me in that fight. I knew to stay patient and keep chopping him down and the knockout will come.”