WATCH Belfast tells the world not to sleep on Anthony Cacace

Belfast has always believed in Anthony Cacace.

The boxing capital of Ireland is a city with a PhD in the sweet science and thus knows the sport.

It also knows a good boxer when it sees one – and it’s opinion in that regard is always valued and sought after.

One of the fighters it’s always been big on is ‘The Apache’. The Andertown super featherweight hasn’t quite had the career his billing suggests he is capable of as of yet.

However, many argue that’s more down to misfortune than a lack of ability and even more hope that changes this weekend.

The 34-year-old former British and IBO champion challenges Joe Cordina for the IBF super featherweight world title on the Fury-Usyk card in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night.

The former Holy Trinity amateur goes into the clash as a wide 4-1 underdog – but some big names in Belfast boxing warn against reading too much into the odds.

Michael Conlan, Tommy McCarthy and Padraig McCrory and the like believe you can’t sleep on Cacace.