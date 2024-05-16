Gaughran outlines prefered plan for the new ‘Irish GGG’

A n Irish title with Senan Kelly is the desired next step for the new Irish ‘GGG’ says manager Ian Gaughran.

Dave Ryan placed himself in Irish title poll with a breakout win over Tony McGlynn on the Mayday Mayhem card at the Warehouse on Friday last.

The Shannon fighter eventually left the arena with the BUI Celtic light welterweight title as well as a new level of respect from the Irish boxing public courtesy of a performance his manager believes was Gennady Golovkin-like.

Gaughran argues both the title win and the manner in which it was claimed means the Shaun Kelly-trained fighter should get a green belt shot next.

Initial talk was of a fight with Kelly, who vacated the BUI Celtic title to let McGlynn and Ryan fight for it, although JB Promotion’s lead man, Jay Byrne has since suggested a rematch of the Irish Fight of the Year contender should be next.

Gaughran, it seems, would prefer a new challenge for the Munster man and is leaning toward a fight with Kelly.

“I think we’re in place now and I think Senan is the best option for the Irish title,” Gaughran told Irish-boxing.com.

“Dave proved himself when winning the Celtic title and it seems to be the obvious shout now later in the year for the two boys to fight for the green belt.”

Regardless of what’s next what went before has changed things for Ryan.

Gaughran says the former kickboxer has proved himself a top-end domestic fighter, at the very least, with his get-up-the-floor win.

The Dubliner, who also manages BUI Celtic title winners Graham McCormack, Jamie Morrissey and Ruadhan Farrell, was extremely impressed with the display.

“What a breakout performance from David, I think everyone else got to see what we in his team have always known – he is an excellent boxer,” he adds.

“Tony McGlynn is technically extremely good, we knew that coming in and we saw it early on but I can’t put into words how impressed I was with David.

“He boxed on the front foot all night, I don’t think he took a backward step through the whole eight rounds!

“We knew Tony would be good in the early rounds, maybe we didn’t know he’d be that good through the first and second and I did get worried for a few seconds with the knockdown.

“But David was straight back on top of Tony and actually caught him with a peach of a right hand, which I think was a momentum-shifter, because he came out in round three and just poured it on from them on.

“There was shades of Golovkin off him. Just walking Tony down, taking shots but staying unfazed, and he got his reward -eventually – for a fantastic display of boxing, grit and heart.”