‘No Man Scares Me’ – Fearless Anthony Cacace ready to change his life

Joe Cordina brings nothing to the ring that scares Anthony Cacace.

‘The Apache’ challenges the Welsh fighter for his IBF super featherweight on the undercard of the Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk’s heavyweight showdown in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night.

The Belfast fighter is aware of the champion’s capabilities and has no issue admitting he faces a very good fighter on Saturday.

However, he is also keen to reveal he doesn’t fear that level of talent or the Matchroom champion.

“No man scares me,” declared Cacace in Suadi Arabia. “As long as I’ve done everything in the gym, prepared well and everything’s gone to plan there’s no man scares me.

“Joe’s a two-time world champion and I’m a big underdog. I think he’s very good but beatable. We’re two men at the end of the day and going into a fight so anything can happen.

“He’s fast, he’s smart and he’s got a brilliant ring IQ. I’ll just work him, work him hard.”

While he says he isn’t worried about the title holder, Cacace was happy to wonder out loud if Cordina should be concerned about his power.

“One thing I know about myself is that I can punch hard so we’re just going to have to see on the night.

“I genuinely believe that everything that has happened in my career has happened for a reason. It’s led me to here, to Saudi and an IBF title shot against a great champion in Joe Cordina.

“I’ve dreamt of this type of moment and it’s finally here – I’m ready to rock,” he continues before hinting this may be last chance saloon for him at world title level.

“I’m 35 and it’s a must-win at this high level. It would be unbelievable [to win], it would change my whole life and my family’s life.

“From the age of nine or 10 I’ve been plugging away, training hard and all for this reward at the end of it. I’m very thankful and delighted it be part of it.

“It doesn’t get much bigger than this – this is the pinnacle of the sport. I’m still in shock I’m in this position but ready to go and do the business.”