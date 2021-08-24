Boy 1 Bodyshot – Paddy Donovan reveals story behind signature punch

It was anything but a lucky shot. In fact, the shot that put Paddy Donovan on the Irish Boxing Knockout of the Year contender list is one that he had mastered by the time he was 10 years old – and one he has constantly gone to since.

‘The Real Deal’ was keen to make a statement and grab some of the spotlight on a relatively star-studded Feile card early this month.

Standing out on a card that included a world-level all-Irish clash was made that bit harder by the fact his opponent didn’t seem to bring as much jeopardy as his two previous early step-ups.

However, the 22-year-old Top Rank prospect managed to pull it off by consulting his go-to shot.

The Andy Lee-trained fighter pulled out a shot he had mastered long before he ever linked up with the former world champion turned coach and trainer.

He buckled Argentine Jose Luis Castillo with a shot he was winning fights and titles with since he was 10.

Confirmed: Paddy Donovan's finishing body shot is a WEAPON. The Welterweight gets the first round stoppage in Belfast, moving to 7-0, 5KOs.

“I had 30 fights in my first year at Boy 1 and I stopped about 20 of them with that shot,” the OLOL graduate declared proudly after victory in the Féile.

“That’s the most successful shot in my arsenal. I stopped 70 percent of my amateur opponents with that shot, nine out of 10 opponents in the Boy 1 Championships, so it goes that far back. It’s getting better as time goes on, it’s a shot that’s ageing well.”

Breaking down the finish further he added: “I set him up for it. I knew he would carry his hands high and we practiced it, so I just got the jab going and I was looking for it. When I hit him I knew he was hurt. Anyone that gets caught with that shot clean will go down.”

