Bullish Katie Taylor declares I’m the Best Female Fighter on the Planet

Katie Taylor says she is the best female fighter on the planet and will prove why on July 20.

The Irish Icon, who is possibly the greatest female puncher of all time, has always stayed clear of the GOAT debate and has left it up to ‘others to decide’ where she stands in the pound-for-pound rankings.

However, speaking in the Texas leg of two press conferences to publicize her massive rematch with Amanda Serrano, the two-weight undisputed world champion and trailblazing talent laid claim to being the queen boxing bee – and told ‘Real Deal’ Serrano she will find that for herself when they fight in Texas live on Netflix on July 20.

“I already believe I’m the best female fighter in the world pound-for-pound, and I’ll prove it again on July 20,” Taylor said.

It’s an unusual move for the Bray native.

While she is always confident she has been conscious of keeping clear of pound-for-pound talk.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – MAY 16: Katie Taylor speaks onstage during the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Boxing match Arlington press conference at Texas Live! on May 16, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for Netflix)

The 37-year-old also showed an untypically bite when responding to claims by Serrano, that Cameron’s defeat had taught Taylor how to lose.

Bringing Mike Tyson into the argument she pointed out she avenged her sole career defeat and did so in ‘fantastic fashion’.

“I don’t know what ‘learn how to lose’ means, but I haven’t lost. I came back in fantastic fashion and at the first fight I did win a fight. The right winner won. It was a fantastic fight, but the right winner won, and I plan to do the same thing on July 20. I’m sitting beside Mike Tyson here. This is the winner’s table right here.”

Photo Credit: Cooper Neill / Getty Images for Netflix)