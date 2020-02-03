Disappointing day for Team Ireland in Hungary

Team Ireland endured a disappointing day at the Bosckai Memorial in Debrecen.

The three man squad is down to one after two opening day defeats.

The Tipperary super-heavy Dean Gardner and Belfast flyweight Brendan Irvine were both beaten.

Olympic hopeful and Ireland’s #1 big man lost to Austria’s Alexsandar Mraovic.

Gardner worked well behind his jab in the opening round and Mraovic almost took a count off a combination with some serious leather flying from both sides.

But the Irishman took a count off a right in the second and went down under an overhand right moments later and the bout was stopped.

‘Wee Rooster’ Irvine bowed out earlier in proceedings.

The Antrim flyweight was beaten on a split decision by Botswana’s Mohammed Rajab in his first international back from injury since last April’s Chemistry Cup.

Irvine, who beat Rajab in the last eight of the 2018 Commonwealth Games, won the second round but the industrious African orthodox worked hard in all three frames.

Irvine was disappointed with the loss but glad to get some rounds under his belt against the Botswana team captain.

He said: “(It) was good to get back in the mix of things. Hopefully, that’s the rust off. I know myself I’m a lot capable of more, just inactivity played a part today.”

Galway middleweight Gabriel Dossen received a bye into the last 16 and boxes meets Norway’s Mindougas Gedminas tomorrow.

Courtesy of the IABA.

Bosckai Memorial Debrecen, Hungary

February 3

Last 32

52kg Brendan Irvine (Ireland) lost to Mohammed Rajab (Botswana) 1-4

91kg+ Dean Gardiner (Ireland) lost to Alexsandar Mraovic (Austria) RSC2

February 4

Last 16

75kg Gabriel Dossen (Ireland) v Mindougas Gedminas (Norway)

Irish squad

52kg Brendan Irvine (St Paul’s)

75kg Gabriel Dossen (Olympic)

91+kg Dean Gardiner (Clonmel)

Coaches: Eoin Pluck & Michael Mongan

Physio: David Cooke