“I love this guy” – Sky Sports Boxing boss confesses to being a Jono Carroll fan

Head of Sky Sports Boxing Adam Smith has caught the Jono Carroll [17(3)-1-1] bug.

The boxing TV supremo, who also has a thing for Cork and has muted the Rebel County as a possible venue for a Katie Taylor homecoming, confessed has confessed his ‘love’ for King Kong.

Carroll has proved one of Irish boxing’s more colourful characters in recent years. The Dublin native certainly knows how to sell a fight, talks well, stands out with his unique beard and also always comes to fight.

They are all some of the qualities that have endeared the recent world title challenger to fight fans, Smith included – and as a Carroll fan Smith can’t help but be excited about the all action southpaws next fight.

The 27-year-old returns to the ring on March 7 to face Scott Quigg [35(26)-2(0)-2] in a clash many believe has Fight of the Year potential.

Smith seems to agree stating : “I also love this guy, Jono Carroll, he’s brilliant. This fella has been in some fantastic fights.

“It was a terrific effort, we were there ringside when he pushed Tevin Farmer the whole way. He’s a colourful character, he’s fantastic. It’s a brilliant fight to make for the Manchester fight crowd – you guys know your stuff up here. The likes of Ricky Hatton, Anthony Farnell, Michael Gomez, Anthony Crolla through the years.

Smith also notes Carl Frampton’s former arch rival Scott Quigg will play a part in what should be a high octane affair.

“Scott Quigg has got some life left in him the old dog, he looks fantastic doesn’t he – he always does. Jono Carroll will be pushing him all the way.”

Carroll and Quigg will trade leather on the top of a Manchester Arena card on a Sky broadcast card come March 7.