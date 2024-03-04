Kelyn Cassidy and Jude Gallagher keep their Olympic dreams alive

Kelyn Cassidy and Jude Gallagher both successfully navigated first Olympic Qualifier hurdles in Italy today.

Cassidy defeated a serial underage medal winner from Greece in impressive fashion early on Monday, while an impressive showing late in the day saw Gallagher progress. The Commonwealth gold medal winner eased past Algerian in a fight he was favoured to win.

It wasn’t to be for Jennifer Lehane who becomes the second Irish fighter to exit the tournament after defeat to France’s entrant.

Cassidy avoided Greek tragedy defeating former underage starlet Michail Tsamalidis in the round of 64.

The Waterford light-heavyweight claimed a 5-0 unanimous decision to move to within three wins of a place on the plane to Paris.

The Deise talent now faces Guatemalan Wyatt Trujilloin in the round of 32 on Thursday and will be fancied to reach the last 16.

Gallagher also secured round of 64 victory, having his hand raised in the featherweight class. The Tyrone fighter defeated Hichem Maouche, the Algerian Paris Olympian, Dean Clancy defeated to win an Olympic Youth medal in 2018.

Lehane was first through the ropes on Monday and suffered heartbreaking defeat. The Meath fighter was level at a round a piece going into the last round against Romane Moulai. The French fighter pipped the last stanza to secure a place in the last 32 at Irish fighter’s expense.

Like Sean Mari Lehane’s focus now turns to securing a place on the Irish team to contest the final qualifier, which takes place in Thailand in May.

Team

1st Olympic World Qualifier Team:

50kg Daina Moorehouse, Enniskerry BC, Wicklow

54kg Jennifer Lehane, DCU Boxing Club, Dublin

66kg Grainne Walsh, St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin

51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown BC, Dublin

57kg Jude Gallagher, Two Castles ABC, Tyrone

71kg Aidan Walsh, Holy Family GG BC, Belfast

80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviours Crystal, Waterford

92+kg Martin McDonagh, Crumlin BC, Dublin