James Tennyson reveals big Belfast fight plans

Big punching James Tennyson wants to bring big nights back to Belfast and believes Matchroom can help him achieve his dream.

The Mark Dunlop managed lightweight recently made official his relationship with Matchroom and is confident with Eddie Hearn and Sky Sports backing he can go on to achieve big.

Possibly Ireland’s pound for pound biggest puncher has his sights set on a return to world level.

A British title looks to be next and the former European champion at super feather may also go the continental route at lightweight.

A second world title shot could then be on the agenda for the fighter who challenged recently deposed super featherweight IBF champion Tevin Farmer.

However, the ‘Assassin’, who has signed a long term Matchroom deal has other aspirations. The 26-year-old wants his own big nights in Belfast.

“2020 is going to be a big and busy year for me and I look forward to being involved in some big fights,” said Tennyson.

“I have always been a puncher and I feel with my power I can mix it with anyone in this lightweight division. Matchroom is at the top of the sport and I believe that with this deal I can be up there as well.

“I want to fight for world titles, and I am confident Matchroom will take me to where I want to be. This is a huge opportunity for me and will bring me some huge nights. In time, I would love to bring some big nights to Belfast so at the moment I am just buzzing for the future.”

Tennyson won the Irish title at featherweight early on a small hall Kennedy Centre hosted fight night and then fought for the British title in London under the Frank Warren banner.

Since then all his big fights have come on Matchroom. The Tony Dunlop trained fighter first impressed on Ryan Burnett undercard and then claimed the European title by stopping Martin J Ward, before going on to challenge Tevin Farmer.

He has since moved up the lightweight and has had two impressive stoppage wins on Sky cards.

Now he is officially part of the Matchroom stable and is ready to work his way up the ladder at a new weight.

“Over the last couple of years, I have had a good relationship with Matchroom and all the big titles I have fought for and won have been on Matchroom shows,” continued Tennyson. “Without the opportunities they have given me I wouldn’t be where I am today and I feel this move will bring me back to world level boxing which is where I want to be.