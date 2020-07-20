Siar Ozgul see’s Sean McComb as title stepping stone







Siar Ozgul [15(3)-4(1) plans to use Sean McComb [10(5)-0] as a title stepping stone.

‘The Public Nuisance’ whose dramatic assent up the boxing ladder has impressed over the last 12 months returns to the ring against the Hackney based Turk on an #MTKFightNight at the LS-Live in Wakefield on August 11.

The former Southern Area title holder isn’t deemed as big a test as Craig Evans – the fighter McComb agreed to trade leather with earlier this year – but comes to the ring confident.

The 27-year-old believes McComb is just the kind of name to get push him back into the domestic title mix and is confident he can he can register a win over the southpaw.

“It will be a good comeback fight for me. It should be a great, tough and entertaining battle for the people to see on TV. He is a good fighter, but I am ready to beat him,” he said.

“It’s very exciting to be back fighting again, and I want to thank MTK Global and Lee Eaton for putting me on the first MTK boxing event.

“It will be strange with no fans around the ring, and I never thought it could get to this point, but that’s life and we just have to get on with it.

“It was quite a break, but I kept training all the time, and never stopped. After this fight I then hope to get a bigger fight for a belt.”

McComb vs. Ozgul is part of an August 11 show, which is headlined by Jono Carroll vs. Maxi Hughes and also features Craig MacIntyre going up against Darren Surtees, Sahir Iqbal and Maredudd Thomas clashing for the WBC Youth title, and Pierce O’Leary facing Harry Limburn.

Ozgul’s record makes for solid reading, but he comes into the clash on the run of bad form. The 27-year-old impressed his way to a Southern Area title win before suffering surprise defeat to former Tyrone McKenna foe Mikey Sakyi.

Any step ups since haven’t gone his way and he goes into next months fight with just one win from his last four. In fairness to the Turkish fighter two of those defeats have come against former Phil Sutcliffe Jr foe and former European champion Anthony Yigit and former world champion Viktor Postol.

Ozgul will be hoping to use the experience gained in those fights to upset the emerging talent as he bids to re kick-start his career.