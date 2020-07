Olympic Games Boxing schedule confirmed

The IOC has released the venue and dates for boxing at the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo, where Ireland’s Jim McCourt claimed Olympic bronze in 1964.

The tournament begins on July 24, 2021, with the women’s feather and men’s welter, light-heavy and heavyweight preliminaries at the Kokugikan arena.

The men’s heavyweight bouts are for places in the quarter-finals.

The Games were scheduled to begin this month in Tokyo but were postponed a year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The European, Americas and World qualifiers for Tokyo 2021 will be decided next February and March and May and June.

The Asia/Oceania and African qualifiers are already completed.

As things stand, Irish flyweight Brendan Irvine is qualified for Tokyo.

Two hundred and eighty-six boxers – 186 males and 100 females – will line out at the 32nd Olympiad across eight weights for men and five limits for women.

Click here for boxing schedule at the Olympics.

Click here for overall sports schedule.

The Tokyo Olympic Games will feature a record 33 competitions and 339 events held across 42 competition venues.

TOKYO OLYMPICS BOXING SCHEDULE 2021

Date and Time: Sat 24 July 11:00 – 14:30

Venues: Kokugikan Arena

Women’s Feather (54-57kg) Round of 32

Men’s Welter (63-69kg) Round of 32

Men’s Light Heavy (75-81kg) Round of 32

Men’s Heavy (81-91kg) Round of 16

Date and Time: Sat 24 July 17:00 – 20:30

Venues: Kokugikan Arena

Women’s Feather (54-57kg) Round of 32

Men’s Welter (63-69kg) Round of 32

Men’s Light Heavy (75-81kg) Round of 32

Men’s Heavy (81-91kg) Round of 16

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 11:00 – 14:45

Venues: Kokugikan Arena

Women’s Fly (48-51kg) Round of 32

Women’s Welter (64-69kg) Round of 32

Men’s Middle (69-75kg) Round of 32

Men’s Super Heavy (+91kg) Round of 16

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 17:00 – 20:45

Venues: Kokugikan Arena

Women’s Fly (48-51kg) Round of 32

Women’s Welter (64-69kg) Round of 32

Men’s Middle (69-75kg) Round of 32

Men’s Super Heavy (+91kg) Round of 16

Date and Time: Mon 26 July 11:00 – 14:45

Venues: Kokugikan Arena

Women’s Feather (54-57kg) Round of 16

Men’s Feather (52-57kg) Round of 32

Men’s Welter (63-69kg) Round of 16

Date and Time: Mon 26 July 17:00 – 20:45

Venues: Kokugikan Arena

Women’s Feather (54-57kg) Round of 16

Men’s Feather (52-57kg) Round of 32

Men’s Welter (63-69kg) Round of 16

Date and Time: Tue 27 July 11:00 – 14:45

Venues: Kokugikan Arena

Women’s Welter (64-69kg) Round of 16

Men’s Light (57-63kg) Round of 32

Men’s Light Heavy (75-81kg) Round of 16

Date and Time: Tue 27 July 17:00 – 20:45

Venues: Kokugikan Arena

Women’s Welter (64-69kg) Round of 16

Men’s Light (57-63kg) Round of 32

Men’s Light Heavy (75-81kg) Round of 16

Date and Time: Wed 28 July 11:00 – 14:45

Venues: Kokugikan Arena

Women’s Feather (54-57kg) Quarterfinals

Women’s Light (57-60kg) Round of 32

Women’s Middle (69-75kg) Round of 16

Men’s Fly (48-52kg) Round of 32

Date and Time: Wed 28 July 17:00 – 20:45

Venues: Kokugikan Arena

Women’s Feather (54-57kg) Quarterfinals

Women’s Light (57-60kg) Round of 32

Women’s Middle (69-75kg) Round of 16

Men’s Fly (48-52kg) Round of 32

Date and Time: Thu 29 July 11:00 – 14:10

Venues: Kokugikan Arena

Women’s Fly (48-51kg) Round of 16

Men’s Feather (52-57kg) Round of 16

Men’s Middle (69-75kg) Round of 16

Date and Time: Thu 29 July 17:00 – 20:10

Venues: Kokugikan Arena

Women’s Fly (48-51kg) Round of 16

Men’s Feather (52-57kg) Round of 16

Men’s Middle (69-75kg) Round of 16

Date and Time: Fri 30 July 11:00 – 14:10

Venues: Kokugikan Arena

Women’s Light (57-60kg) Round of 16

Women’s Welter (64-69kg) Quarterfinals

Men’s Welter (63-69kg) Quarterfinals

Men’s Light Heavy (75-81kg) Quarterfinals

Men’s Heavy (81-91kg) Quarterfinals

Date and Time: Fri 30 July 17:00 – 20:10

Venues: Kokugikan Arena

Women’s Light (57-60kg) Round of 16

Women’s Welter (64-69kg) Quarterfinals

Men’s Welter (63-69kg) Quarterfinals

Men’s Light Heavy (75-81kg) Quarterfinals

Men’s Heavy (81-91kg) Quarterfinals

Date and Time: Sat 31 July 11:00 – 13:55

Venues: Kokugikan Arena

Women’s Feather (54-57kg) Semifinal

Women’s Middle (69-75kg) Quarterfinals

Men’s Fly (48-52kg) Round of 16

Men’s Light (57-63kg) Round of 16

Date and Time: Sat 31 July 17:00 – 19:55

Venues: Kokugikan Arena

Women’s Feather (54-57kg) Semifinal

Women’s Middle (69-75kg) Quarterfinals

Men’s Fly (48-52kg) Round of 16

Men’s Light (57-63kg) Round of 16

Date and Time: Sun 1 Aug. 11:00 – 13:40

Venues: Kokugikan Arena

Women’s Fly (48-51kg) Quarterfinals

Men’s Feather (52-57kg) Quarterfinals

Men’s Welter (63-69kg) Semifinal

Men’s Middle (69-75kg) Quarterfinals

Men’s Light Heavy (75-81kg) Semifinal

Men’s Super Heavy (+91kg) Quarterfinals

Date and Time: Sun 1 Aug. 17:00 – 19:40

Venues: Kokugikan Arena

Women’s Fly (48-51kg) Quarterfinals

Men’s Feather (52-57kg) Quarterfinals

Men’s Welter (63-69kg) Semifinal

Men’s Middle (69-75kg) Quarterfinals

Men’s Light Heavy (75-81kg) Semifinal

Men’s Super Heavy (+91kg) Quarterfinals

Date and Time: Tue 3 Aug. 11:00 – 13:40

Venues: Kokugikan Arena

Men’s Fly (48-52kg) Quarterfinals

Men’s Feather (52-57kg) Semifinal

Men’s Light (57-63kg) Quarterfinals

Men’s Heavy (81-91kg) Semifinal

Women’s Light (57-60kg) Quarterfinals

Women’s Feather (54-57kg) Final

Women’s Feather (54-57kg) Victory Ceremony

Date and Time: Tue 3 Aug. 17:00 – 19:40

Venues: Kokugikan Arena

Women’s Light (57-60kg) Quarterfinals

Men’s Fly (48-52kg) Quarterfinals

Men’s Feather (52-57kg) Semifinal

Men’s Light (57-63kg) Quarterfinals

Men’s Heavy (81-91kg) Semifinal

Men’s Welter (63-69kg) Final

Men’s Welter (63-69kg) Victory Ceremony

Date and Time: Wed 4 Aug. 14:00 – 16:10

Venues: Kokugikan Arena

Women’s Fly (48-51kg) Semifinals

Women’s Welter (64-69kg) Semifinals

Men’s Super Heavy (+91kg) Semifinals

Men’s Light Heavy (75-81kg) Final

Men’s Light Heavy (75-81kg) Victory Ceremony

Date and Time: Thu 5 Aug. 14:00 – 16:10

Venues: Kokugikan Arena

Women’s Light (57-60kg) Semifinals

Men’s Fly (48-52kg) Semifinals

Men’s Middle (69-75kg) Semifinals

Men’s Feather (52-57kg) Final

Men’s Feather (52-57kg) Victory Ceremony

Date and Time: Fri 6 Aug. 14:00 – 15:40

Venues: Kokugikan Arena

Women’s Middle (69-75kg) Semifinals

Men’s Light (57-63kg) Semifinals

Men’s Heavy (81-91kg) Final

Men’s Heavy (81-91kg) Victory Ceremony

Date and Time: Sat 7 Aug. 14:00 – 15:55

Venues: Kokugikan Arena

Men’s Fly (48-52kg) Final

Men’s Middle (69-75kg) Final

Men’s Fly (48-52kg) Victory Ceremony

Women’s Fly (48-51kg) Final

Men’s Middle (69-75kg) Victory Ceremony

Women’s Welter (64-69kg) Final

Women’s Fly (48-51kg) Victory Ceremony

Women’s Welter (64-69kg) Victory Ceremony

Date and Time: Sun 8 Aug. 14:00 – 15:55

Venues: Kokugikan Arena

Women’s Light (57-60kg) Final

Women’s Middle (69-75kg) Final

Women’s Light (57-60kg) Victory Ceremony

Men’s Light (57-63kg) Final

Women’s Middle (69-75kg) Victory Ceremony

Men’s Super Heavy (+91kg) Final

Men’s Light (57-63kg) Victory Ceremony

Men’s Super Heavy (+91kg) Victory Ceremony