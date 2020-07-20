James Tennyson heralded as the Irish ‘GGG’ ahead of British title fight







Gavin Gywnne [12(2)-1(0)] will eventually find himself in ‘Tenny waters’ and will have to survive ‘Gennady Golovkin’ style power, according to manager Mark Dunlop.

The Belfast and Welsh fighters go to battle for the British lightweight title on the first of the Fight Camp cards on August 1.

The former British title challenger has expressed confidence ahead of the fight.

The 30-year-old has conceded, James Tennyson [26(23)-3(3)] is one of the lightweight divisions biggest punchers, but feels he has enough about him to out box the Belfast Kronk fighter.

Tennyson’s manager, Dunlop warns former world title challenger Tennyson will eventually get to Gywnne, a fighter he rates, and states once hit by the 26-year-old you stay hit.

“There are many fighters out there that would love to have what James has. He is blessed with power.

“Some might over look his boxing ability, but that is brilliant too. Your never going to out box him.

“When we fought [Craig] Evans we were banking on that he would eventually have to stand toe to toe, it was the same with [Declan] Geraghty. They can only run for so long, then your in Tenny waters.

“In fairness to Evans I thought he’d be done by six, but it was unbelievable what he did, he stayed in there longer. Gywnne faces the same challenge. When you hear James land it’s like a mini GGG. It’s natural for him, he lets them fly and he does damage when he lands.”

“He reminds me of an old McGuigan,” continues Dunlop with another favourable comparison.

“If he can’t take them out in the first couple of rounds he still has the power later on. He also has the stamina to keep going, that comes from sparring.”

Dunlop has always been a Tennyson advocate and has backed him since his small hall days.

As expected the MHD boss heads into the British title fight confident, but does expect a tough test.

“No one is looking past Gavin Gywnne. He is a big tough lad. I think he done really well against [in his last British title challenge] against Joe Cordina.. I thought he was going beat Cordina at one stage. He is big strong lad and he’ll be there.”

Tennyson has won titles at feather and super featherweight, banking Irish, Commonwealth and European title fights en route to an unsuccessful world title tilt – the Belfast fighter was defeated by Tevin Farmer last year.

The success story will only continue predicts Dunlop, pointing out at 26 the new Matchroom signing has time and now the backing to succeed.

“He definitely has a big future, he just has to keep winning. I’d like to see him win the British title. It’s a hard title to win you’ve to work hard to win it.

“I would love him to go for the Commonwealth and European title, become a two weight European champion then we’ll look at the world options. Once Vasyl Lomachenko moves on doors will open.”