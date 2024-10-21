Oh Man Irish Boxing Oman Link Up?

Elite Promotions are confident they will be able to offer Irish boxers a slice of the Middle Eastern pie moving forward.

The Irish-owned and run promotional outfit say they have struck up a relationship with members of the Oman government who are keen to bring boxing to the Country.

Indeed, Elite boss man Barry Walsh says talks are already underway with regard to stadium shows and a long-term link up.

Nothing concrete has been confirmed as of yet and the fragile nature of boxing plans has to be taken into account.

However, Walsh claims Oman wants its version of Riyadh Season and Elite will be to the fore.

” We’ve been working on an Oman link-up for a long time and things are virtually finalised there. We’ve been talking with the government and they are keen to bring big fights to the country. We’ve all seen the impact of . Riyadh Season We’ve been discussing 50,000 stadium shows,” Walsh said.

Elite wouldn’t yet have the stable for stadium shows and specifics with regard to link-up have yet to be shared.

More detailed heavy information is said to be due next week.