Happy to Help – Padraig McCrory Makes Promotional Debut

Padraig McCrory knows what it’s like to need a break.

The Hammer turned over late, without massive fanfare and with the ambition of reaching the top end of the domestic level.

He has since surpassed his early day goals and then some, topping arena cards, fighting on big tv shows, winning the IBO title, and becoming a Belfast fan favorite.

As a result, he has turned into the poster boy for those starting at the small hall level.

Not content with just inspiring such boxers, McCrory moved into management so he could help them and on Saturday night at the Devenish, promotes so he can give them the kind of platform he craved early on in his career.

“It is important for me to give these young fighters a platform. I remember what it was like trying to get a start in the pro game, and begging to be on shows,” he says when speaking to Belfast Live.

“It is tough being a rookie professional and some boxers need all the support they can get. Hopefully, I can help them along the way,” he adds before indicating fighting may be easier.

“Part of me wishes I was fighting. I am more in control when I am the fighter. Being a promoter and manager is quite stressful.

“But I have to say I have had a lot of support from various people. So that has been a massive help.

“And I have to say I have enjoyed it immensely. It is a challenge, yes, but it has been very rewarding as well. And seeing the Hammer Boxing logo on the canvas makes me proud.”

McCrory won’t grace the canvas bar to pose for pictures with winning fighters this weekend. Whether he will climb through the ropes in a fighter’s capacity again is something he hasn’t decided yet.

“It is another part of my boxing career, and who knows what the future holds. I am just focused on this show on April 5 and then we will see about future events,” he adds.

“I am treating it like my own boxing career right now, it is one fight or show at a time then we reassess.

“I would like to hold future shows, and maybe have a title fight on the card. Maybe have a proper 50-50 fight on it. So I am ambitious.”