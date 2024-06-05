Conlan Boxing sign Amateur KO King

Conlan Boxing have added ‘Irish amateur boxing’s biggest puncher’ to their roster.

Dublin Dockland’s graduate Gareth Dowling has turned over with Jamie and Michael Conlan and is expected to make his debut as early as August 3 in Belfast.

‘The Jacker’ revealed his pro intentions to Irish-boxing.com earlier this year and has been training like profesional since the turn of the year.

However, he only officially ditched the vest this morning as it was confirmed he’d join the Belfast-based managerial and promotional company run by the popular brothers with three world titles between them.

Confirming the news online, Conlan Boxing said: “Gareth ‘The Jacker’ Dowling – The hard-hitting Dubliner is ditching the vest to turn pro. Debut fight news coming soon.”

It propelled the Dub toward international recognition and saw him travel with Team Ireland. As a result, it was thought he would pursue a senior amateur career, but with the Olympic slots tied up in and around his weight, he felt there was no tangible target to pursue and thus decided to turn over.

His lack of senior experience won’t detract from the hype his pro move should generate. The Inner City starlet’s power has been the topic of discussion for sometime now and he is possibly the most talked about puncher in amateur circles since the great Phil Sutcliffe Jr.

Dowling also has a strong social media presence and strong links to stablemate Pierce O’Leary.

Speaking in January to Irish-boxing.com:

“The plan for this year is to settle into the professional style of boxing, even though I can hit already. I have aspirations to become a monster in the sport, so power alone isn’t enough.

“I will make my debut when I am ready, not when I get my license,” he continues before revealing that the settling-in process may not be as long as first expected.

“I’ll work on getting rid of some amateur habits and then catch around 3 to 4 devastating wins by the end of 2024.”