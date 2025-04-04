Big Move for Teo Alin on Small Hall Debut

Teo Alin is taking a ring is a ring approach to his Devenish dalliance on Saturday night.

The Cookstown super featherweight fights for the fourth time in his young career when he trades leather with Tatenda Mangombe on the Hammer Boxing bill.

In reverse to the norm, the Padraig McCrory entertainer steps away from the bright lights of the Ulster Hall and the SSE Arena and tastes small hall boxing for the first time.

However, the 29-year-old says it’s not about the surrounds, pointing out all that matters whats happening in the squared circle.

“I think every fight has the same feeling for me, no matter where it’s at. I always aim to stay focused on the task in front of me. In the ring for me it’s only me, my coaches and opponent,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I don’t feel too bad because I always had it in my head before turning pro that’s how my fight career was going to start. I’ve been lucky to get the opportunities because of the contacts my manager has and the support I brought with me on my debut.”

The Holy Trinity graduate also makes the move up to six rounds, which could open the door to a BUI Celtic title fight.

“We have to go up the rounds and build the experience,” Alin comments. “We can’t be stuck doing fours forever. We will get this out of the way then see what’s next,” he adds before predicting a victory on Saturday.

“Teo Alin, Win by any means necessary.”