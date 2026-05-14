‘Devastating’ Consequences of Defeat Driving Paddy Donovan to Eliminator Victory

Paddy Donovan admits it’s all on the line when he steps into the ring in Germany this weekend.

‘The Real Deal’ travels to mainland Europe, where he goes to battle with the dangerous Ukrainian Karen Chukhadzhian in a high-stakes eliminator.

Victory would see the southpaw become the mandatory for the IBF welterweight title that currently decorates old rival Lewis Crocker’s waist.

However, he suggests there is more at stake than a second world title tilt, Donovan believes defeat would be disastrous.

“It’s a must-win fight,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“There’s a big difference in looking at my record this time last year to now, having two losses. Realistically, in my head, I still feel like I am undefeated, but my record has two defeats on it,” he continues before reluctantly looking at what it would mean to lose and expressing an opinion that he won both Crocker fights.

“To have three losses would really be devastating and I don’t think I deserve that to be honest with you. I don’t deserve it. I deserve to be world champion.”

To get back to winning ways, the elder of three boxing brothers will have to have his hand raised in a notoriously difficult country to win.

Germany has historically been a difficult hunting ground for away fighters, particularly when fights go to the scorecards.



“It is what it is,” he comments.

“I’d rather fight in England or Ireland, but we’ve got to go over and get the job done.”

The Andy Lee mentored natural talent also points to the fact that it’s the man in the ring, not where the ring is placed, that is the real issue.

“The fight’s not going to be easy no matter where it’s going to be. Karen Chukhadzhian is a very, very good fighter and he’s earned his stripes to be fighting in a world title eliminator.”