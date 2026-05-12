Lewis Crocker Attempts to Stay on Top of the World Down Under

Lewis Crocker will be hoping for an ace performance at the Pat Rafter Arena, as details of his world title defence have been confirmed.

The Belfast favourite makes the first defence of his IBF World Welterweight title against Australia’s Liam Paro on June 24 in Brisbane.

No Limit Boxing won the purse bids for the IBF-ordered world title fight earlier this year, and as expected, the Australian outfit opted to bring the fight Down Under, handing Paro a home advantage as he looks to become a two-weight world champion in front of his own fans.



The former world champion also has a strong Irish connection through manager Brian Peters, who is best known for guiding the careers of Katie Taylor and Bernard Dunne.



Crocker earned world honours after twice overcoming in a heated domestic rivalry that helped propel the Belfast fighter into the global spotlight.

Belfast, UK: Lewis Crocker v Paddy Donovan, IBF World Welterweight Title 14 September 2025 Picture By David Cavan Matchroom Boxing Lewis Crocker backstage after winning his fight with Jamie Conlan





Interestingly, Donovan had originally been lined up to face Paro in a final eliminator to decide the mandatory challenger position. However, injury forced the Limerick southpaw out of contention, paving the way for the Australian to be installed as mandatory challenger and setting up the June showdown.



For Crocker, the Brisbane clash represents a major opportunity to strengthen his standing at world level. For Paro, it offers the chance to reclaim championship status in front of a home crowd.