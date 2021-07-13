Two wins from Lomachenko, Lopez and the like – Taylor confidetn Cully is ready for anyone

Gary Cully [13(7)-0] is just one or two good wins away from mixing it with some of the sports pound-for-pound stars claims an unapologetic Pete Taylor.

The experienced coach has continually sung the praises of the ‘Irish Tommy Hearns’ and is happy to tell anyone that will listen he is a world champion in waiting.

It’s a view a number of top pundits hold with regard to the long-limbed lightweight in action and those that have followed his progress have been suitably impressed.

The feeling now is ‘The Diva’ is ready for a bigger stage and a brighter spotlight, some serious gatekeeper action to test the ‘future world champion theory’.

The Sarto Stylist admits he needs ladder stepping foes and has targeted the likes of Venezuelan Linares [47(29)-6(5)] and Cuban Gamboa [30(18)-4(3)] and believes those are the kind of fights that could see him close in on the massive names in one of boxing’s most exciting divisions.

Taylor believes his charge is ready to cause the likes of Teofimo Lopez, Devin Haney, Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia and Vasyl Lomachenko trouble right now but is aware that the Naas fighter will have to earn those fights in the ring.

“Without putting pressure on Gary, I think he is going to be future world champion,” Taylor told Irish-boxing.com.

“He ticks all the boxes in training, he leaves no stones unturned. He is one or two fights away from fighting the like of Lopez, and Lomachenko – Gary is ready to fight anybody.”

It’s the kind of statement that will get some eyes rolling and draw some criticism. However, Taylor trusts his eye and suggests he sees things in the ring that others haven’t the privilege of witnessing yet.

“Gary’s boxing is on another level. He is ready to step up, people have said he hasn’t had the experience or the rounds, but this is through no fault of his own – he is just stopping everybody. He is even stopping people in sparring, it is hard to find sparring partners for him.”

“He still hasn’t been able to show what he can do in a tough fight.”

Securing those gateway fights that will allow him to show what he can do and progress him toward the new ‘Four Kings’ may prove a problem.

At present Cully would be deemed high-risk low reward due to the fact he isn’t aligned to a big-time promoter and obviously has talent and the physical capabilities to be a nightmare for many at the wait.

Taylor admits opponents of note have been hard to come by after impressive step-up wins against Joe Fitzpatrick, Craig Woodruff and Kazakh Victor Kotochigov.

Indeed, the coach revealed Viorel Simion was the fifth-choice opponent going into the Kildare fighter’s last fight. It turns out a mouthwatering clash with Jono Carroll and Paul Hyland Jr defeater Maxi Hughes was first on the agenda before the Sean O’Hagan trained fighter got offered a more attractive fight.

“There were 4 or 5 names to fight Gary, but no one would fight him that is the truth We put offers out there, but they all priced themselves out of the fight – they all were asking for too much money. Everyone that says they weren’t offered the fight is lying, they were offered and refused it.”

“So, if there is any opponent out there, give MTK a call we will be delighted to fight.”