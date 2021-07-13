Honours list – what the Irish Olympic Boxing team members have won to date

Team Ireland has officially selected a team of seven boxers to compete in the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer. Six of the team are set to compete in their first Senior Games, Rio Olympian, Brendan Irvine, was announced earlier this year, with the remainder being confirmed in June. The boxing events take place in the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo from the 24th July – 8 August 2021.

Brendan Irvine, who qualified for Tokyo in the European Olympic Qualifiers in London last year, was confirmed as team captain of the boxing squad which includes Kellie Harrington, Aoife O’Rourke, Michaela Walsh, Aidan Walsh and Emmet Brennan who secured spots at the European Olympic Qualifier in June, European Games Champion Kurt Walker was also confirmed following the close of rankings.

Three of the European Games medallists are part of the team, including gold medal winner Kurt Walker, and silver medallists Kellie Harrington and Michaela Walsh. Walsh is joined on the team by her brother Aidan, as well as Dubliner Emmet Brennan and 2019 European Champion Aoife O’Rourke.

Check out details including what each fighter has won to date below:

Brendan Irvine

Age: 25

Club: St.Pauls ABC

Home City: Belfast

Major Honours: European Games Silver, Commonwealth Games Silver, European Championships Bronze

Previous Olympics: Rio 2016

Kurt Walker

Age: 26

Club: Canal Boxing Academy

Home City: Lisburn

Major Honours: European Games Gold, EU Championships Gold, Commonwealth Games Silver, European Championships Bronze

Aidan Walsh

Age: 24

Club: Monkstown ABC

Home City: Belfast

Major Honours: Commonwealth Games Silver, European Olympic Qualifying Tournament Bronze

Emmet Brennan

Age: 30

Club: Dublin Docklands BC

Home City: Dublin

Major Honours: IABA Elite National Champion x2 (Once at 75kg, Once at 81kg)

Michaela Walsh

Age: 28

Club: Monkstown ABC

Home City: Belfast

Major Honours: EU Championships Gold, Commonwealth Games Silver x2, European Games Silver, European

Olympic Qualifying Tournament Silver, European Championships Bronze

Kellie Harrington

Age: 31

Club: St.Marys BC

Home City: Dublin

Major Honours: World Championships Gold, European Olympic Qualifying Tournament Gold, European Games

Silver, World Championships Silver, EU Championships Silver, European Championships Bronze

Aoife O’Rourke

Age: 24

Club: Castlerea BC

Home City: Castlerea

Major Honours: European Championships Gold, European Olympic Qualifying Tournament Bronze, U22