INTRODUCING – Cathal Jennings

Cathal Jennings just needed that one last push.

The Newry boxer was always a ‘made for the pro’s’ amateur. An all-action operator, that those in the know would often suggests would look good out of the vest.

However, when he initially stopped competing at the amateur level, it wasn’t to turn over; rather, he found himself taking a semi-step back from the sport he loves.

A quick pad session with Daniel Anderson then led to him being pushed back toward the sport and into the pro ring, where he’ll make his debut this Saturday.

“It falls down to my coach, Dan. He pushed me to go pro,” Jennings explains when talking to Irish-boxing.com.

“I boxed at elite level and was always told I had a pro style but I never had anyone encouraging me to go pro, so never had that mindset.

“Then I went to do a pad session with Dan and he told me I was wasting my talent.”

The Ulster Elite finalist may not have had turning over on his mind, but pro boxing has always been something he’d held in his heart.

Jenning’s is a huge fan of the sweet science, has always been advised he is made for the pros, and got pro confidence from some of the sparring he’d done.

Again, he just needed a path cleared toward the paid ranks and some encouragement.

“It was something I always wanted to do. I’m a real boxing fan, a real boxing fanatic,” he adds.

“I’ve been in there with some top-quality opposition fighting and sparring. I’ve sparred some top operators and more than held my own. So why not? I used to spar Feargal Quinn in Holy Family, I used to spar Conor Wallace and when I was in Australia for a bit I sparred Tim Tzyu a handful of times and I more than held my own.

“I always knew I was capable of going pro it was just a matter of when and who was going to push me on to do it. I’m firing on all cylinders and ready to go,” he continues before sharing his excitement and revealing what his Devenish-hosted, Hammer Boxing-promoted clash will mean.

“It’s a bit of a dream come true. I’m buzzing. This time last year, I wasn’t really doing much, and look at me now.”

The Daniel Anderson-trained welterweight isn’t afraid to dream beyond his dream debut, pointing out boxing is the one sport that always allows you to have big aspirations.

“Short term I want to build my profile, get a few wins under my belt and see what’s what from there.

“Long term? Well, anything is possible; boxing has shown that a million times. Look at Josh Padley, he’s a prime example. Then look at Anthony Cacace, he said he was delivering pizza’s a few years ago and he became a world champion.”

Discussing his potential in ring approach, he adds: “The fans can expect a good solid performance. I’ll be clinical. I’m looking to put a good performance for everyone paying good money to come and watch me.

“I used to go gung ho in the amateurs but I’m trying to sit down on my shots more. I plan to be more clinical. Dan has added a lot of tools to my arsenal and I’m look to show all them in what will be the first of many fights.”