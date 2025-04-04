Back in Belfast – Bernardo Marime Ready for Homecoming

Bernardo Marime is back in Belfast and back in pro boxing.

The former Holy Trinity amateur climbs through pro ropes for the first time in three years when he goes to work on the Hammer Boxing bill on Saturday night.

The bout also represents ‘King Cobra’s’ first as a professional in Belfast.

“I can’t wait to box back home,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“It’s been too long. I was just texting everyone in Belfast to get me on a show back home and here I am.”

The former Holy Trinity amateur doesn’t want his Devenish fight with Naeem Ali, the boxer Paddy Walsh outpointed last month, to be a one-off. Nor does he want to face another stint away from the pro ring.

“I want to get fighting back home and in UK. I do want more fights in Belfast and more fights in general.

“I boxed last year in the Olympics qualifiers in Thailand for my country Mozambique so I am just getting back into the pro after 3 years,” he adds before stressing he still holds big ambitions.

“I just want any kind of belt but I do want to be world champion one day before I retire.”