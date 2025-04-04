INTRODUCING – Tomas McCann

Tomas McCann isn’t planning to ease his way into pro boxing.

In fact, the debutant is planning to start with a firework laden bang this Saturday night.

The Belfast first timer punches for pay for the first time on Padraig McCrory’s Hammer Boxing promotional bow.

It’s has been somewhat a case of out of sight out of mind for the IGB boxer of late but he plans a performance that will put his name on everyone’s lips in the Devenish.

“Expect fireworks and an unbelievable performance,” he tells Irish-boxing.com with confidence.

“The people can expect a statement come Saturday night. I’m going to show everyone what I’ve been working on behind the scenes and after the performance, I put on, no doubt, everyone will know my name.”

McCann hasn’t graced a ring since he contested the Ulster intermediates in late 2022 but is confident he won’t show any ill effects of a lay-off when he trades leather with Owen Durnan on Saturday.

“I’ve been out of the spotlight a while now, but I never had ring rust. I have always been in the ring behind the scenes, sparring. That ties into me just saying now it’s time for me to get under them light and show people what I’m about,” he adds before revealing why he elected to turn over now.

“It was just the right time to make the switch, seeing a lot of action in Ireland, I just thought to myself, it’s now or never.”

The boxer Ian Gaughran has backed to entertain has dreams beyond just an explosive debut. Sharing them, he said: “My goal is to be as active as possible, stay in the gym and just keep working on myself to better myself each fight. It’s going ne a long road, but with the right team behind me, I’ve no doubt I’ll reach the top.”