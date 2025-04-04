Hijjah McMahon Promises ‘Masterclass in Voilence’

Hijjah McMahon is promising to be brilliantly brutal when he steps through the ropes this weekend.

The JB Promotions prospect fights Kristaps Zulgis over four rounds on Hammer Boxing’s debut promotion at the Devenish on Saturday night.

It’s the second time the entertaining semi-pro graduate will fight in the pro ranks, and the second time he’ll face an experienced survival specialist.

However, the Belfast light middleweight plans to put into practice all he learnt a lot from his debut against the teak tough Octavian Gratii against his latest foe.

McMahon suggests if he can’t knock out the well-traveled away croner veteran, he will at the very least do damage.

“I’m expecting a tough fight from a tough opponent on Saturday,” he tells Irish-boxing.com

“I think he’s a natural middleweight coming down to light middleweight for this, so he will probably be a big guy, but after my debut, I learnt a lot from that on how to deal with those tough, strong guys.

“My opponent can take a shot as well as anybody, and I know what to expect. I just can’t wait to show the work I have been putting in and execute the game plan. I expect a violent masterclass from myself if I’m honest.”

The Devenish bout is McMahon’s second but his first in his home city, and the Belfast element only adds to the excitement for the Jay Byrne guided 154lbs operator.

“The fact that this fight is in Belfast is making it that bit more special,” he adds.

“My first professional fight in my city and I plan on putting on a great performance for the fans. I can’t wait to showcase how I have levelled up once again.

“I’d love to love to fight here in Belfast more often going forward. I think Jay [Byrne] is planning on rescheduling the February show that unfortunately couldn’t happen for the Summer time, so that would be brilliant. I’m good to fight anywhere but Belfast fight nights are always special.”

Reflecting on his debut, which played out at the Warehouse in the Red Cow late last year, McMahon expressed disappointment at not getting an inside the distance win, and it’s something he wants to put right this time around.

“I was happy enough with the performance and victory, I performed well stuck to the game plan and won the fight handy but I’m hard on myself and I there was I lot of things I could have done to make it and even better performance and potentially stop him tbh that’s what I took from it and that’s exactly what I have been working on in camp.”