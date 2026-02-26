‘Sexi Lexi’ Ready to Last Longer – Weston Ready For Six

“Sexi Lexi” is back — and this time, he’s going longer.

Lex Weston returns to action this weekend on the latest Conlan Boxing card, broadcast live on DAZN, with the Waterfront Hall set to provide the backdrop for what represents the first significant upgrade of his young professional career.

The Padraig McCrory mentored boxer will contest over six rounds for the first time on the Conor Quinn topped bill.

“Moving quickly into the six rounds was always the plan,” the late pro started tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I’m up for the test. I have put hard work in this camp and I’m looking forward to seeing how it helps with the step up in rounds.

“I just need to remind myself I’ve got the six rounds there and stay composed — I think that will suit me better and allow me to be a bit more patient with my work.”

The six-round distance also makes Weston eligible for domestic honours — a fact not lost on the ambitious prospect. Titles such as the Celtic or Irish belt naturally enter the conversation once fighters reach that threshold.

Still, the 31-year-old believes there may be some distance between him and title fights.

“Ideally, I’d love the opportunity to fight for a Celtic or Irish title down the line,” he admitted. “But it’s still early days for me and I’m not trying to get ahead of myself. Right now I’m focused on taking it one fight and one performance at a time and seeing what opportunities come from that.”

For now Weston is happy to stay active, believing it will open the door to success. With that in mind, starting the year so early and on such a show is beneficial.

“It feels great to be out early in 2026,” he said. “Staying active was always the plan, and getting the opportunity to box at the Waterfront just makes it even better.”

The prospect claims he faces more than a step up in rounds when he fights Conor Goulding on Friday.

“This is most definitely a step up for me in just my third pro fight. However, I am ready for the challenge,” he said confidently.

“I’ve put a lot of hard work into this camp and I’m confident in the preparation. I’m looking forward to going in there and showing the improvements.”

“I’m expecting a tough fight and very aware that this is a step up, so to be honest the goal is just to come out with a win. That’s all that really matters to me.”