U19 Four Nations Squad Confirmed

Team Ireland have confirmed a strong U19 team for the June Four Nationals tournament.

Ireland selects at U15, U17, U19 and Elite will travel to Motherwell next month to contest against England, Scotland and Wales in the revived tournament.

The 19s select was confirmed this week with a host of champions from the most recent national tournament earning their place on the plane.

Team Ireland U19

48kg Louise Joyce, Olympic BC, Westmeath

50kg Kristian Jubani, Crumlin BC, Dublin

51kg Kayleigh Byrne, Gorey BC, Wexford

54kg Carley O’Herron, Rochfordbridge BC, Westmeath

55kg Micheal Reilly, St Paul’s, Waterford

57kg Leah Moore, Cabra, Dublin

60kg Claire Crowley, St Martha’s BC, Cork

60kg Kalib Walshe, Wexford CBS, Wexford

65kg Grace Bailey, Castlebar BC, Mayo

65kg Jason Donoghue, Olympic BC, Westmeath

70kg Kaysie Joyce, Clonmel BC, Tipperary

75kg Jason Whelan Dublin Docklands BC

80kg Ursula Shaughnessy, Ballinrobe BC, Mayo

80kg Blake Dunne, Rosslare, Wexford

85kg Sean Doohan, Dunfanaghy, Co. Donegal

90kg Jake Fitzgerald, Dungarvan BC, Waterford

90+kg Frank Kirwan, Geesala BC, Mayo

Team Manager: Bernadette Curran of St. John Bosco, Newry

Coaches: Ralph McKay of St. Paul’s, Antrim and Garry Kehoe of Marble City BC, Kilkenny