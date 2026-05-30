U19 Four Nations Squad Confirmed
Team Ireland have confirmed a strong U19 team for the June Four Nationals tournament.
Ireland selects at U15, U17, U19 and Elite will travel to Motherwell next month to contest against England, Scotland and Wales in the revived tournament.
The 19s select was confirmed this week with a host of champions from the most recent national tournament earning their place on the plane.
Team Ireland U19
48kg Louise Joyce, Olympic BC, Westmeath
50kg Kristian Jubani, Crumlin BC, Dublin
51kg Kayleigh Byrne, Gorey BC, Wexford
54kg Carley O’Herron, Rochfordbridge BC, Westmeath
55kg Micheal Reilly, St Paul’s, Waterford
57kg Leah Moore, Cabra, Dublin
60kg Claire Crowley, St Martha’s BC, Cork
60kg Kalib Walshe, Wexford CBS, Wexford
65kg Grace Bailey, Castlebar BC, Mayo
65kg Jason Donoghue, Olympic BC, Westmeath
70kg Kaysie Joyce, Clonmel BC, Tipperary
75kg Jason Whelan Dublin Docklands BC
80kg Ursula Shaughnessy, Ballinrobe BC, Mayo
80kg Blake Dunne, Rosslare, Wexford
85kg Sean Doohan, Dunfanaghy, Co. Donegal
90kg Jake Fitzgerald, Dungarvan BC, Waterford
90+kg Frank Kirwan, Geesala BC, Mayo
Team Manager: Bernadette Curran of St. John Bosco, Newry
Coaches: Ralph McKay of St. Paul’s, Antrim and Garry Kehoe of Marble City BC, Kilkenny