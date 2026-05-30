International Return – Kellie Harrington Named in Elite Four Nation Squad

Kellie Harrington will fight competitively for Ireland for the first time since she made Olympic history.

The much-loved Dub retired following her Paris 2024 gold, only to announce her ring return late last year. The decorated Inner City star had an exhibition bout against the Netherlands ‘ Chelsey Heijnen in December and went on to collect her 12th Elite Irish title in January.

Next month, she will don the Irish singlet in competitive action for the first time as she competes in the return of the Four Nations tournament.

The tournament, which will see Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales compete from U15 to Elite level, will take place at Ravenscraig Regional Sports Facility, Motherwell from Thursday 11 June to Sunday 14 June.

Team Ireland Elite

48kg Ide Cashel, Ballymun, Dublin

50kg Rickey Nesbitt, Holy Trinity BC, Belfast

51kg Rachel Lawless, Edenderry Boxing Club, Offaly

54kg Nicole Clyde, Antrim BC, Antrim

55kg Patsy Joyce, Olympic BC, Mullingar

57kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC, Dublin

60kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath BC, Meath

60kg Kellie Harrington, St. Mary’s BC, Dublin

65kg Linda Desmond, Rylane BC, Cork

65kg Luke Hall, Rochfortbridge BC, Westmeath

70kg Siofra Lawless, Four Kings BC, Wicklow

70kg Terry McEntee, DCU BC, Dublin

75kg Gavin Rafferty, Dublin Docklands BC

80kg Mikayla Kelly, Sacred Heart BC, Carlow

80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviour’s Crystal, Waterford

85kg Robbie Olusola, Celtic Eagles BC, Galway

90kg Wayne Rafferty, Dublin Docklands

90+kg Gus Idemudia, Mount Tallant BC, Dublin

Coaches: Jay Delaney, High Performance, Paul Simpson, Saviours Crystal BC, Waterford, Noel Burke, St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght and Matthew Toner, Golden Gloves, Kilkeel