International Return – Kellie Harrington Named in Elite Four Nation Squad
Kellie Harrington will fight competitively for Ireland for the first time since she made Olympic history.
The much-loved Dub retired following her Paris 2024 gold, only to announce her ring return late last year. The decorated Inner City star had an exhibition bout against the Netherlands ‘ Chelsey Heijnen in December and went on to collect her 12th Elite Irish title in January.
Next month, she will don the Irish singlet in competitive action for the first time as she competes in the return of the Four Nations tournament.
The tournament, which will see Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales compete from U15 to Elite level, will take place at Ravenscraig Regional Sports Facility, Motherwell from Thursday 11 June to Sunday 14 June.
Team Ireland Elite
48kg Ide Cashel, Ballymun, Dublin
50kg Rickey Nesbitt, Holy Trinity BC, Belfast
51kg Rachel Lawless, Edenderry Boxing Club, Offaly
54kg Nicole Clyde, Antrim BC, Antrim
55kg Patsy Joyce, Olympic BC, Mullingar
57kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC, Dublin
60kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath BC, Meath
60kg Kellie Harrington, St. Mary’s BC, Dublin
65kg Linda Desmond, Rylane BC, Cork
65kg Luke Hall, Rochfortbridge BC, Westmeath
70kg Siofra Lawless, Four Kings BC, Wicklow
70kg Terry McEntee, DCU BC, Dublin
75kg Gavin Rafferty, Dublin Docklands BC
80kg Mikayla Kelly, Sacred Heart BC, Carlow
80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviour’s Crystal, Waterford
85kg Robbie Olusola, Celtic Eagles BC, Galway
90kg Wayne Rafferty, Dublin Docklands
90+kg Gus Idemudia, Mount Tallant BC, Dublin
Coaches: Jay Delaney, High Performance, Paul Simpson, Saviours Crystal BC, Waterford, Noel Burke, St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght and Matthew Toner, Golden Gloves, Kilkeel