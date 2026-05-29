‘I want to headline those shows’ – Aodhan Byrne targeting Ireland’s biggest boxing nights

Aodhan Byrne hasn’t even completed his second professional fight yet — but he already has his sights firmly set on Ireland’s biggest boxing stages.

The exciting Kildare prospect returns to action this Saturday on JB Promotions’ Dublin card looking to improve to 2-0, but admits major Irish events are already driving his ambitions.

With several high-profile cards being discussed for Ireland later this year, including a potential Katie Taylor Croke Park event, the Unit 3 boxer, who brought a loud and proud crowd to his debut in Donegal, says those are exactly the nights he wants to be part of.

“100%,” Byrne told Irish-boxing.com.

“I’ve said this before — our biggest aim in this game is to be on the big shows, and I wouldn’t be in this game if I don’t want to be on those big shows.

“If the opportunity comes, I’ll be ready,” he said.

“We’re in a gym where we’re diligent. We work every week.

“Once this fight’s over, I’ll have a week off and I’ll be straight back into the gym. So we’re never going to be underprepared.”

Byrne believes consistency and preparation are key if major opportunities arrive unexpectedly.

And while a slot on a big Irish card would represent a huge step forward, the novice pro says he’s aiming even higher long term.

“That’s ultimately where I want to be,” he said.

“I want to be headlining shows like that.”

First, however, comes another difficult test this weekend against a durable Brazilian Jonatas Rodrigo Gomes de Oliveira.

The 23-year-old Jason Quigley managed boxer, expects another physically demanding fight and insists he won’t overlook the challenge.

“People think if you go in there expecting knockouts and saying, ‘I’m going to walk this person over,’ you’re going to get found out very quickly,” he said.

“You have to respect every opponent that’s in there and you’re a boxer first.

“This one, I want to get my boxing right and come out with a mature performance,” he explained.

“If the stoppage comes, it comes.”

Still, Byrne hinted that supporters can expect him to live up to the ‘Entertainer’ nickname given to him mid-ring walk last time out.

“Everyone knows I come out a little bit different, don’t I?” he laughed.

“I think everyone’s guaranteed entertainment when I’m boxing.”