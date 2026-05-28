“I’m Going to Dominate” – Charles McDonagh Predicts Statement Step Up Win in Scotland

Charles McDonagh is predicting a ‘domination’ job rather than demolition job ahead of what could prove a mini breakout fight in Scotland this weekend.

‘The Dream’ takes a first serious step up when he faces fellow Lewis Connelly at the Lagoon Leisure Centr in Paisley on Friday night.

Like the Dungannon native the Scot is undefeated and as such is the first real risk the IGB man has taken.

However, he doesn’t quite see it that way. McDonagh is confident he will boss proceedings and strut rather than step up the ladder.

“I’m going to dominate from the first round,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“It’s gonna’ be a six round domination and if a stoppage comes in the later rounds I’m happy.”

The southpaw’s confidence shouldn’t be mistaken as arrogance. He may be confident of victory but he is aware he’ll have to perform to achieve it.

“I expect my opponent to be tough and strong,” he adds.

“He will try to put pressure on me from the start, but we have a plan in place, so I just have to follow through.”

There is a risk element to Friday’s fight. Stepping up so early is a recent trend and usually happens with something tangible on the line.

There is no title up for grabs when McDonagh steps through the ropes, still he remains sure victory will have a big impact on his career.

“I am really excited for this fight. It’s the next step for my career, so I’m looking forward to stepping up and showing how good I am. This is a big opportunity two undefeated fighters putting there record on the line this fight will only lead to bigger things,” he continues before sharing the rationale in his decision to take a risk so early.

“I was at the stage where I had five fights against good opponents with all different styles. Those fights helped me learn the pro game, so I felt now is the time to step up and push on to bigger and better things.”

McDonagh also assures he isn’t concerned about the away element as he has made Scotland a home away from home.

“No I don’t have any concerns I feel Scotland is like a second home with the support I get so I’m just more excited than anything.”