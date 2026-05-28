Victory First, Titles Later: Glen Lynch Focused on the Job at Hand

Glen Lynch is looking to get back on the bike this weekend before pedaling toward title action later this year.

The Dublin fighter returns to action in Dublin this Saturday night, ending a frustrating spell on the sidelines after injury stalled the momentum he had built through an active run.

Lynch admits his career hit something of a pothole when a shoulder injury forced him out of action after October, but the Crumlin BC is now eager to make up for lost time and begin building toward bigger opportunities.

“It feels great to be back for sure,” Lynch said. “After being so active, picking up an injury has been very challenging.

“I picked up a shoulder injury that forced me to be inactive since October, which was very frustrating, but I have stayed in the gym doing what I can.”

Now cleared to return, the popular operator is focused solely on producing a sharp performance against what he expects to be an awkward test from Daniel Przewieslik on Saturday’s card.

“I’m expecting a tricky opponent that has a European unorthodox style,” he explained. “He has fought all the way up at light heavy also so expecting him to be big.”

While many fighters talk knockouts and predictions in the build-up to fights, Lynch’s focus is fixed more on execution than outcome.

“My prediction is a win any means necessary,” he said. “I’m more into looking at my performance than any prediction. Once I implement what’s been worked on in the gym, I’m happy.”

Assuming all goes to plan on the JB Promotions card, Lynch hopes the second half of the year can become a much more active and rewarding period in his career.

“Definitely want titles coming to the back end of the year for sure,” he said. “Maybe one more after this or maybe not, we will take one fight at a time.”

The Irish and Celtic titles are both firmly on the radar, although Lynch insists he isn’t looking beyond the immediate task at hand.

“Maybe Celtic or Irish title, I’m open to both,” he added. “No opponents in mind at the moment as I want to get Saturday night out of the way and build some momentum. Then me, my manager and coaches will sit down and we will go from there.”