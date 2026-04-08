Training with Katie Taylor Fuels Sarah Murphy’s Historic Ambitions

Sarah Murphy isn’t just chasing victories—she’s chasing history.

The Kildare teen is operating as Ireland’s youngest active boxer and wants to become a groundbreaking champion.

The JB Pomotions prospect would like to win a domestic strap, but with no one at active at her weight in Ireland, thinks the Boxing Union of Ireland International title, which is rumoured to be in the works, certainly appeals.

“I want to continue building history as the youngest professional boxer in Ireland… to be able to get that BUI International belt eventually and be the first woman to win it. It would mean the world,” Murphy said when speaking to Irish-boxing.com.

The Lillywhite is scheduled to fight again on May 30th in Leopardstown and is focused on keeping her momentum going throughout 2026.

“I’m hoping this year is going to be a very busy year and get as much experience underneath my belt,” she explained when speaking after victory over Joanna Fraszczak on the No Turning Back bill.

“Tonight was about more boxing, being more composed, and picking my shots when I saw them instead of rushing,” she said before discussing training sessions with Irish Icon Katie Taylor.

“There was a lot done between camp two and three that we changed… we even worked with Katie and Pete Taylor in Amsterdam on more technical aspects.”

The 18-year-old felt the improvements were evident in the ring.

“I was a lot calmer, a lot more relaxed picking my shots, but when I saw that she was hurt, I threw a good few as well.”