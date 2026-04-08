‘Better’ Cian Doyle Open to Bayo Battle

Cian Doyle believes he is beginning to find his rhythm again after recording his second win since ending a ring sabatical.

The Dublin fighter, who ended a three-and-a-half-year absence earlier this year, believes his No Turning Back performance showed the ring rust is now off.

Compared to his comeback bout, the Crumlin-trained, Doyle believes his win over away corner character Erick Omar Lopez was much improved.

“I felt a good bit better this time than last time out in February,” Doyle said.

“It wasn’t that I was nervous the last time, but it was my first fight in three, three-and-a-half years. It takes a bit to get used to again. I just felt more at home in there this time.

“I was just thinking a bit more in there,” he added.

“The last fight, I was rushing in a bit. This time, I let things come to me more. When you think more, the shots come better.”

Up against a durable and awkward opponent looked to test his patience he remained patient and controlled.

“He was tough, very tough. He comes forward and invites you onto the ropes, so he was hard to read. But I felt like I boxed well and stuck to the plan better this time.”

While still rebuilding sharpness, the performance marked another important step forward for the Dubliner as he looks to re-establish himself domestically.

With two fights now under his belt since returning, Doyle is eager to stay active and continue that upward trajectory.

“I think May 30th might be the next one,” he revealed. “Definitely looking at a summer date anyway—just keep things moving.”

Speaking before his fight last weekend, the JB Promotions man confirmed he had all Irish intentions.

One name already on the radar is Bayo Alabi who is due to fight in Scotland in the coming weeks.

For now, Doyle is backing his fellow Dub but would be open to a derby meeting.

“I wish him the best of luck,” he said. “I’ll be rooting for him. He’s more than capable of winning.”

But looking further ahead, Doyle is open to the idea of the pair sharing the ring.

“Yeah, definitely a fight down the line, please God.”