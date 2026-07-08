McGregor vs Holloway: legendary fight continues 13 years later

In this 1xBet Ireland review, the licensed platform provides details on the main event at UFC 329, set to take place in Las Vegas on the night of July 12.

The king is back

The Notorious is ready to put on another show in the Octagon after a five-year hiatus. “So now returns McGregor to show once again the level and the difference,” said 1xBet global brand ambassador Conor McGregor of his UFC comeback. “I’m much more experienced and technically skilled now than I was in 2013.” At UFC Fight Night 26, he defeated Holloway by unanimous decision and is determined to repeat his success 13 years on.

It’s a mystery to everyone what form McGregor will be in for the upcoming big fight. Conor himself says he’s left his ego at the door and has been working hard with his coach to sharpen his strikes.

In their first encounter, McGregor outclassed Holloway in almost every aspect of the fight. The Irishman was the better striker, landed plenty of clean kicks, and even had the edge in the grappling exchanges. Thanks to his dominant performance, The Notorious cruised to a convincing victory.

However, Conor’s explosive and high-output fighting style comes with a downside. If he can’t get the finish early, his cardio has been known to fade in the later rounds. That’s why the outcome of this fight could largely depend on how much he’s improved his conditioning ahead of his return.

Holloway is hungry for a rematch

Blessed is one of the most spectacular fighters in UFC history. Renowned for his incredible cardio and relentless striking, Max Holloway was nearly untouchable at his peak. However, time catches up with everyone, and at 34, he appears to be past his prime, something his recent results seem to reflect. In 2024, Holloway defeated Justin Gaethje to capture the BMF title and successfully defended it against Dustin Poirier in 2025. Since then, however, he has suffered defeats to Charles Oliveira at UFC 324 and to Ilia Topuria in an unsuccessful attempt to take the featherweight title.

Motivation may be Holloway’s biggest weapon. He’s also the more active fighter, having last competed in March 2026. Without the strain of a brutal weight cut, Blessed has retained his speed. His relentless output and exceptional cardio make him a dangerous opponent, especially if the fight reaches the championship rounds.

Who’ll win?

Ever since betting opened on the McGregor vs Holloway fight, Max has been considered the favourite, but as UFC 329 draws nearer, the odds have gradually evened out. Currently, the odds on a Holloway victory stand at 49/100, whilst those on a McGregor victory are 1653/1000.



*Odds might change eventually

One of Max’s biggest advantages is that he’s the more predictable quantity. Over the past year, Blessed has fought twice, with both bouts going the full 25 minutes. McGregor, on the other hand, returns after a lengthy break and a leg injury that may have affected his striking power.

Nonetheless, The Notorious will have the full support of the crowd, and his charisma is stronger than any technique. If McGregor gets back to his best form, he has every chance of surprising everyone. The fact that the fight will take place in the welterweight division boosts McGregor’s chances of victory. Without the demands of a gruelling weight cut, he should be able to retain his power without compromising on manoeuvrability.

In theory, Holloway has the edge in maintaining a much higher work rate, pushing the pace, and piling on the pressure as the fight progresses. Conor will almost certainly look to make a fast start, hoping to score an early knockout. Holloway’s plan is expected to be the opposite: survive the opening rounds and then seize the initiative.

We’ll find out on July 12 whose strategy proves more successful. In the meantime, every sports fan can add some excitement to the upcoming fight with the welcome offer from 1xBet Ireland. All new players will receive free bets worth up to €40 on their first bet of €10 or more.

You can also boost your welcome bonus by entering the promo code UCLFINAL when you register. It will give you free bets up to €48 instead of €40, or €390 instead of €300 for casino bets.

Watch the most eagerly anticipated UFC fight of the year and support your favourite fighter with 1xBet Ireland!



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