Teo Alin: I Never Dreamed Of Being World Champion Until Now

Teo Alin has developed a winning mindset.

The newly crowned Commonwealth International champion says tasting success has increased both his hunger and his belief.

The Hammer Boxing prospect is one Irish boxing’s form domestic boxers having scored back to back to back can 50-50 wins.

Speaking after adding xx to Lee Gormley and Kane Sheppard on his list of named victims at the Waterfront last weekend, he set his sights on leveling up again.

The BUI Celtic, BBBofC Celtic and Commonwealth International champion has European aspirations. In fact, his confidence is such that he now affords himself a glance toward world level.

“Hopefully we get a European title under my belt,” he said after the win.

After that?

“The international and maybe someday challenging for a world title.”

Perhaps the most revealing admission came when Alin reflected on how his ambitions have changed.

“I actually never had aspirations of becoming world champion. But I’m getting a taste of the feeling of these belts now. I want to win more.”

Rather than looking for easier assignments, the unbeaten fighter wants the opposite.

“I like testing myself. I like giving myself a challenge.”

A world title, even a continental clash, may be a little bit off, so the Padraig McCrory-managed fighter’s preference is another championship fight towards the end of the year after taking a deserved break from training.

“Probably face another champion,” he responded when asked about the immediate future.

The Holy Trinity doesn’t just feel like he is on a title trail, he believes he is also on a headline hike.

Alin is confident he’ll be a bill topper soon.

‘I’ll Headline Someday. I sold just over 170 and then a few people bought tickets online at the last minute. So I done about 180 odd tickets there tonight,” he adds before suggesting his growing fan base played a part in his Last Dance win.

“I felt the energy I heard them all screaming, ‘Let’s go Teo, let’s go Teo. It definitely pushed me on.”

It’s support that isn’t taken for granted.

“I’m grateful for everybody who’s bought tickets off me in the past and the present. Without a fan base in boxing it’s very, very hard to get fights.”

With growing support comes growing ambition.

Photo Credit Belfast Boxers