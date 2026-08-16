Three Team Ireland Boxers Move to Within a Win of a European U19 Medal

Courtesy of Boxing Ireland

A winning day for Team Ireland at the European U19 Championships in Serbia, with three more boxers through to the quarter-finals.

Kaysie Joyce opened procedings for the team in style. She was the 5-0 victor over Romania’s Andreea Timeea Tapu in a highly physical 70kg Last 16 bout in which she was utterly dominant. Judges scored the bout 30:26; 30:26; 30:26; 30:25; 30:25. The Clonmel BC boxer is back in action, and boxing for a medal on Monday.

Kristian Jubani is also one win away from a 50kg medal. The World gold winner was dominant, and stylish, throughout his 50kg Last 16 contest against Laszlo Papai of Hungary, and was the UD winner on a scoreline of 30:27; 30:27; 30:27; 29:27; 30:27. Speaking after his bout the Crumlin BC boxer said “I boxed very well. I kept me distance with him, because he’s more of a ‘fighter’ than me. I did that to the best of my ability and got the 5-0 win.”

Louise Joyce is now within touching distance of the 48kg podium. She was the 4-1 winner of her Last 16 contest against Ukraine’s Anastasiia Tiurina. Judges scored the bout 28:29; 30:27; 29:28; 29:28; 30:27. Speaking after her bout, The Olympic Mulingar boxer said “I boxed well. The third round was the best round. I’m through now to the quarter final against Romania. Hopefully I win that – I probably will and have that bronze medal. Then, all the way to the top.’

Joyce is back in action on Monday, when she boxes for a medal against Selin Ibraham of Romania.