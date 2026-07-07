One Win to the Belt? – Byrne Plots Collins Jr’s Celtic Comeback

Steve Collins Jr could be just one solid win away from a title shot, suggests Jay Byrne.

The Dubliner returns to the spotlight when he tops the JB Promotions card at Leopardstown Racecourse on Friday night.

The fight is only the 36-year-old’s third in five years and he goes into it on the back of a points defeat.

However, Byrne claims it’s a chance to inject momentum back into ‘The Wolfhound’s’ career. Indeed, he claims a victory over Patryk Polasik over eight rounds could see him back on the title trail.

‘The Negotiator’ believes the son of the Celtic Warrior could contest for a Celtic Title before the year is over.

“Steve’s father actually reached out to me about getting him on the card,” Byrne tells Irish-boxing.com.

“He is in with a tough journeyman. I always try to pick good tough-level journeymen. The idea is hopefully to do it over eight rounds and get Steve some proper work.”

Navigate what the workout in Dublin on Friday and the Dub, who fought Padraig McCrory for the Celtic title at the 2021 Feile, and he could be back in the title mix.

“If he comes through that and wins a couple of back-to-back fights, who knows, we might get him into Celtic title contention for September,” Byrne adds.

While Byrne has domestic title plans for Collins, his father has recently discussed a possible bout with Chris Eubank Jr.

The Irish boxing legend believes the famous family rivalry could be renewed.

“He wants to get the breaks and he wants to get out there on the big stage and get the opportunity to fight the big names,” the former super middleweight world champion told Sky Sports.

“He has to showcase himself,” Collins continued. “When people see him out there, see what he’s like, see what he can do, let the public look for the fight. Let them say Steve Collins Jr-Chris Eubank Jr, can this happen?”