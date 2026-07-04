Live updates: Fight Night at the Valley 2

Professional boxing returns to Donegal tonight as Fight Night at the Valley 2 takes place at the Finn Valley Centre in Stranorlar.

The show, promoted by Jason Quigley of Sheer Sports Management, features six contests – and we’ll have all the action here as it happens throughout the night.

Fight 6 – Danny Duffy v Lakshmy Zaragoza Contreras

‘Triple D’ – ‘Dangerous’ Danny Duffy – will be eyeing up some domestic title tilts soon after his latest pro win.

Mexican Lakshmy Zaragoza Contreras came to Donegal upset the odds – but Duffy

After six super-bantamweight rounds, Duffy was scored the winner of each round by the third man in the ring, referee David Irving.

Raphoe Boxing Club man Duffy, the Irish amateur bantamweight champion in 2023 was on top in the first round and tested the chin of the 29-year-old in the second with a sharp right paw.

A straight right onto the buzzer by Duffy – who had Gary McCullagh and Gerard Keaveney with him in the red corner – hoisted the decibels just before the went to the stools at the end of the second.

The pair had both stepped on the scales on Friday evening at 55kgs. Duffy was back for another shot at the bullseye in the fourth.

Duffy defeated Scouse showman Ricky Starkey on points in October in an entertaining four-rounder at the Aura Leisure Complex in Letterkenny in October. Duffy had earlier wins over Jake Pollard and Steven Maguire, but had a prospective headliner in Stranorlar shelved in February due to a medical issue.

The 25-year-old was handed a swift chance of his first bill-topper – and he took it with both hands.

Contreras had gone the distance in 14 of his last 16 contests – and took Donagh Keary to six rounds in Belfast recently.

Duffy stayed in control of things to the last to claim the win on a wide points decision.

Fight 5 – Rhys Owens v Erick Omar Lopez

Rhys Owens moved to 4-0 with an impressive points win over Erick Omar Lopez in the co-main.

‘Lights Out’ was given the nod in each of the six rounds of their super-featherweight fight.

The high-octane contest was bossed by Owens, who had a more-than-willing opponent.

Owens, who brought a huge crowd from just over the border in Enniskillen, was up for the fight from the off.

Lopez, a 63-bout veteran, all the way from Guadalajara in Mexico, hadn’t arrived down the Millbrae in Stranorlar to just take part.

Lopez landed a couple of timely reminders to Owens after the Fermanagh man testing the toughness of his ribs.

The 24-year-old Owens went back upstairs for a visit before the end of the opening verse.

The two traded a couple of heavy blows in the second and Owens had to be careful in moments when Lopez was energised.

When Owens cut through the bright red gloves of his 32-year-old in the second when Lopez dared him to keep coming.

Owens, who tipped the scales at 60.1kgs, tacked Lopez into the blue corner for long passages of the third round.

Lopez was no stranger to Irish opponents. “Habanerito” lost to Cian Doyle in April and was beaten by Cain Lewis last year.

Owens, formerly of the Erne Boxing Club in Enniskillen, came to Donegal for the second time as a pro boasting an unblemished 3-0 record.

He debuted in Letterkenny last October, stopping Stefan Nicolae in the third of four scheduled rounds. Owens went to Belfast for points wins over Jorge Luis Huerta Balleza and Yahir Alexander Solorio Morales in the months since.

The volume went up with Lopez breathing heavily under a barrage of blows from Owens in the third – and the night continued in the same vein as Owens extended his professional record.

Fight 4 – David Weir v Dominic Pajacek

David Weir made his home debut with a win over Dominic Pajaczek in a charity exhibition.

After the three round welterweight clash, Weir was declared the winner.

The Ardara native, a late entrant to the sport coming off the back of two wins recently in Dubai, was cornered by Jason Quigley and Gerard Keaveney.

Weir’s entry brought the biggest cheer of the night so far, the south west Donegal man’s ring walk taking the roof off the venue.

Fight 3 – Kian Hedderman v Bartosz Oles

Kian Hedderman continued his rapid KO record.

Hedderman halted Bartosz Oles in the second stanza of their light-heavyweight dust-up in Stranorlar.

The St Francis BC, Limerick graduate, who has sparred with the likes of Joseph Parker and Ben Whittaker, sparked Oles in front of the blue corner inside the opening minute of the second round.

Oles, coming from Poland with a 1-1 record, became the latest man to fall on Hedderman’s hard-hitting sword.

The 22-year-old, trained by Paddy Donovan’s father, Martin, stopped Alexandru Crasnitchii at the 3Arena last September, also in the second round.

Later in the year, Hedderman stopped Mateusz Piorkowski at the Aura Leisure Centre after just 1:55 of the first round.

Fight 2 – Simon Clarke Erick Omar Lopez

Derry’s Simon Clarke got his professional journey underway with a win.

The super-lightweight southpaw was handed a 40-36 points win on the card of bout referee David Irving

Marcin Ficner from Poland proved a useful four rounds for Clarke to set his wheels in motion in the paid ranks.

Clarke, a former amateur with St Joseph’s BC in the Maiden City, was snapped up by Ian Gaughran of IGB recently.

The Dan Boyle-trained super-lightweight teased the possibilities on Instagram – and got his chance.

Clarke unleashed a flurry in the first, but the 57-fight veteran from Poland stuck to the task.

Ficner, out of Bytom in Poland, went to the close of the bout – but Clarke had too much in his tank.

Fight 1 – Danny Boyle v Richard Vaczi – Super Middleweight

Donegal native Danny Boyle opened the night with a points win over Richard Vaczi.

Dungloe man Boyle has been a long time out of the ring, but did enough here to earn the nod from referee Paul McCullough, 40-36, in a super-middleweight four-rounder.

Boyle, who weighed in 5.3kgs heavier than his Hungarian opponent, hadn’t fought since a win over Daniel Borisov at the Aura Leisure Complex in Letterkenny in late 2023.

The 29-year-old is back on track again.

The game Vaczi came to fight and did manage to land his pink mitts on Boyle in spells.

Backed by a big home crowd, Boyle, behind his left jab, tried to gain control of the opening verse, but Vaczi always looked like he might be dangerous.

Boyle landed a sharp, low right to the liver in the second and while Vaczi looked gassed in the third he went to the final bell with the home fighter unloading a couple of flurries in the fourth.

The bill is topped by Raphoe Boxing Club graduate Danny Duffy (3-0). The former Irish bantamweight champion is 3-0 in what has been something of a stop-start pro career – but the pocket rocket from Strabane is ready to shine. Duffy goes against Mexican Lakshmy Zaragoza Contreras over six rounds.

Enniskillen lightweight Rhys Owens (3-0)will feature in the co-main event, also over six rounds, against Erick Omar Lopez from Mexico. Owens (3-0), who won Irish and Ulster Elite titles in 2024, goes to Stranorlar on the back of a win over Yahir Alexander Solorio Morales at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast back in February.

Limerick’s Kian Hedderman (2-0) has won both of his pro fights inside the distance and will look for a hat-trick here.

Danny Boyle (3-0-1) from Dungloe will duck through the ropes again for his latest home bout. Boyle last fought in 2023 when he defeated Daniel Borisov on points after six rounds at the Aura Leisure Complex in Letterkenny.

Derry native Simon Clarke, recently signed by IGB Boing, will make his professional debut while David Weir, who hails from Ardara, will fight in Ireland for the first time. Weir enjoyed two recent wins in Dubai and will aim to shine under the local spotlights.