Jamie Conlan Drops Big UK Names as he Shares Crocker Comeback Plans

Jamie Conlan is eying up two British names for Lewis Crocker as he plots the former World Champion’s comeback.

Conlan has been typically defiant since the Belfast fighter lost his IBF welterweight title to Liam Paro in Australia last month, declaring that the Belfast banger comes out of the fight an improved operator, who will become world champion again.

The former Commonwealth Champion isn’t just waxing lyrical and has a plan to back up his words.

The Conlan Sports boss will wait for the updated world rankings to be shared before plotting a title course but he already has a path he wants to guide Crocker down and big fights in mind for the now former world champ.

The Croc should show his teeth again at the SSE Arena come December in a get back in the swing of things test before embarking on a big 2027.

Conlan wants standout English operators and Matchroom names Jack Catterall and Connah Walker to be part of the return to the big time journey.

“There are various different routes,” Conlan told Irish-boxing.com.

“He’ll be ranked pretty high with the IBF. We’ll speak to the other governing bodies throughout the week. There’s plenty of fights there—Connor Walker, Jack Catterall—massive fights in the UK.

“He’s really made a name for himself and earned respect in the US with that fight. Plenty of the big names now know him and tuned in.”

With four different champions currently holding the major welterweight belts, Conlan believes the division is wide open.

“147 is a live division with different champions in every governing body. There are different opportunities and different routes.

“I think we get him back in Belfast before Christmas in a good, big fight and then we’re ready to go early next year.”