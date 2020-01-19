Logo



Experienced Hafner stands between Moran and career changing shot

By | on January 19, 2020 |
Uncategorized
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is liffey-crane-hire-1.jpg

Experienced Hungarian Ferenc Hafner [27(14)-17(12)] stands between Dylan Moran [12(5)-1(1)] and a career changing April fight.

Moran takes the risk of fighting on February 8 despite having a massive fight lined up for April 4.

The Waterford welter is penciled in to fight for the an IBF ranking title in Germany in April and victory in that clash could see him take massive strides forward.

Indeed, it would set him up for a potentially break through 2020. To claim that title he will have to beat German champion Deniz Ilbay [22(1)-2(0)] in his own backyard.

The title fight certainly isn’t a gimme and Moran would go in as underdog considering the venue and his opponents record.

However, in terms of warms up his February 8 Stuttgart clash isn’t the easiest either.

The Deise 25-year-old would be expect to defeat the Hungarian next month. However, there would be easier keep busy fights or bouts to get your eye in.

Ferenc is very much in journey man mode now, but will most likely by much bigger than Moran and with 14 knockouts from 27 wins can punch.

He has also shared the ring with the likes of Andy Lee, Eamonn O’Kane and Rocky Fielding up at middle and super middleweight.

He goes into the Febraury 8 bout with just two wins in his last 10, but did manage a somewhat impressive and surprise victory over Gogi Knezevic in Germany last time out.

dpg

