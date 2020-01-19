Logo



Oscar Cortes vows to hijack Jason Quigley’s world title charge

Oscar Cortes [27(14)-5(40] is ready to prove he is an elite level middleweight by securing victory on the top of a DAZN broadcast fight card on Thursday night.

The Mexican mans the away corner against Jason Quigley [17(13)-1(1)] on the Golden Boy promoted card on January 23 at the Hangar, but is determined to prove he is more than just an opponent.

The 26-year-old native of Zapopan, who has shared the ring with the likes of Hugo Centeno Jr. and Alejandro Barrera and has won two youth titles, believes the Donegal fighter is an elite level fighter, but is confident he can handle the ‘big challenge’.

He now wants to put a screeching halt to Quigley’s momentum and journey toward a world title shot on January 23 whilst transforming his career in the process.

“I’ve been in the ring for as long as I can remember,” said Oscar Cortes.

“I have faced my share of tough opponents in there, and Quigley is no different. He is a big challenge for me at this point of my career, but I am ready to prove myself and my family above all that I belong with the top guys of the sport.I want to thank Golden Boy and DAZN for allowing me the opportunity to beat a top fighter on international TV.”

The bout will be Quigley’s second under new trainer Andy Lee and victory could set up a massive Spring clash. Speaking previously former world middleweight champion Lee suggested the Donegal middle could put two more routine wins together before securing a higher profile fight that will maneuver toward a world title shot.

Quigley vs. Cortes is a 10-round super middleweight fight presented by Golden Boy. The event will take place Thursday, Jan. 23 at the Hangar at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, Calif. The event will be streamed live on DAZN, RingTV.com and on Facebook Watch via the Golden Boy Fight Night Page beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT. The series will also be available on Pluto TV’s FIGHT Channel and regional sports networks around the nation.

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]

