Mayweather McGregor II in 2020? Dana White suggests it’s happening!

It’s not just smoke and mirrors there is a strong chance Conor McGregor will fight Floyd Mayweather this year suggests Dana White.

In a week where ‘The Notorious’ has been talking about fighting various boxing names and winning a boxing world title, Floyd Mayweather added fuel to the fire with his social media activity on Saturday night.

The retired Future Hall of Famer hinted at a rematch posting a mock ‘Mayweather v McGregor II 2020’ poster within minutes of the Dubliner’s 40 second win over Donald Cerrone in UFC 246.

Some suggested it was just ‘TBE’ having fun, others indicated it was the decorated former world champion’s attempt to jump on the social media hype surrounding the former Crumlin amateur at the time.

However, UFC President White indicated the fight is a possibility and claimed ‘Money’ was in McGregor’s 2017 plans.

“Floyd and I have been talking tonight,” White said.

“We’re doing something with Floyd. There’s so much going on, but Floyd is in our plans and we are in Floyd’s plans this year. We’ll end up doing something.”

White and McGregor have reportedly been discussing boxing outside of a repeat of the Mayweather McGregor 2017 meeting.

The UFC are looking to become a player in the boxing game and it seems Mayweather may play a part.

A fight that will massively divide opinion and draw huge criticism, yet bring in massive revenue and viewer figures between McGregor and Mayweather may be ideal to bring UFC boxing promotions to the next level.

McGregor also spoke out about Mayweather’s social media post, criticising the boxer for leaving his company off the promotional poster.

“He forgot McGregor Sport and Entertainment so it’s me against Manny!” McGregor said.

“Floyd is going through money fast. He’s far from retired. That rematch will happen.”

