World Champion says Fearless Feargal McCrory should be afraid

Lamont Roach suggests ‘Fearless’ Feargal McCrory should be afraid.

The WBC world champion says he is going to beat the Tyrone native in style to retain his title in Washington, D.C on June 28th.

In fact, the champion claims to be levels above the popular Irish battler and says he will use the fight to prove as much and put the remaining champions at super featherweight on notice in the process.

The American, who claimed the title by defeating Hector Garcia late last year and has since inherited Jono Carroll as a mandatory said: “I want to put the division on notice against McCrory.

“I’m going to show I’m on a different level than McCrory, and I’m training as if I’m fighting a unification and that I’m on a level to unify the division.”

Reflecting on his world title win he adds: “Becoming world champion was the greatest feeling in my life. I’ve been waiting for that for a long time, since I was a kid, so fulfilling a dream come true was amazing.

“Beating Hector Garcia was the culmination of hard work paying off. That victory was a testament to my skills.”

If McCrory is to bring the title back to Ireland he will have to emerge from the Lions Den unscathed.

The fight doubles up as a homecoming for Roach, who is Washington’s first world champion since Lamont Peterson.

“I can’t wait to fight in D.C. We’ve been waiting for this for years, D.C. has been waiting for this. I’m the first world champion since Lamont Peterson to fight at home and on the big stage, so it’s going to be special.”