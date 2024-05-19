The Boxing World Reacts to Anthony Cacace’s Sensational World Title Win

Anthony Cacace became Ireland’s newest world champion on a sensational night in Saudi Arabia.

‘The Apache’ Cacace pulled off a career-defining performance to stop Joe Cordina in the eighth round and snatch the Welshman’s IBF super-featherweight title.

The 35-year-old West Belfast man shook Cordina – and the world – at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh on the Tyson Fury-Oleksandr Usyk undercard, adding the IBF strap to the IBO title he already held.

The former plasterer from Andersonstown took the trowel to Cordina and cemented his name in Irish boxing history, joining that great band of world champions from Belfast.

Thirty nine seconds into the eighth round, Cacace landed a clubbing right hand on Cordina and referee Bob Williams, who had had a good look at things in the seventh, stepped in to wave it off.

It was on of Irish boxing’s greatest perforamnces and a brilliant world title win that was celibrated with within Irish boxing and praised around the world.

Here are some of the best reactions online:

