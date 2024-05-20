Siuuu- Anthony Cacace on celebrating with Ronaldo

Having grabbed the world title chance he has been waiting for, for a long time, Anthony Cacace wasn’t going to let another big opportunity pass him by.

After dethroning Joe Cordina, in what can only be described as brutally sensational fashion, to claim the IBF super featherweight world title, Ireland’s latest world champion celebrated wildly in the ring.

Upon getting climbing out through the ropes he didn’t want the party to end and managed to entice none other than former Real Madrid frontman Ronaldo into the fray.

Feeling like it was his night, Cacace, explained when speaking to the BBC, that he chanced his arm and managed to get a selfie with one of the most famous sportsmen on the planet.

“It was mental, Ronaldo was there, Neymar was there. There was Holyfield and Ryan Garcia. It was plagued with celebrities. I got out of the ring and just chanced my arm and he said yes. I was loving life. It’s not every day you get a photograph with Ronaldo. My wee man will be loving it, he’s a big fan it was brilliant.”

Coach Michael Hawkins Jr had posted the picture with Ronaldo, ‘Andytown Apache’ and his team on Facebook saying: “Cristiano Ronaldo congratulating Anthony Cacace & Team last night at the Kingdom Arena, Riyadh after Anto unified the Super Feather weight division and became Ireland’s first ever Super Featherweight champion of the world.”