Moran happy to jump ‘straight in with Geraghty’ if O’Neill fight talks falter

Dylan Moran says he’ll jump ‘straight in’ with Declan Geraghty if his proposed Owen O’Neill clash doesn’t materialize.

In the build-up to Geraghty’s comeback win over Allan White at the Red Cow on Friday, promoter Jay Byrne had revealed he held talks re-making a grudge match between ‘Pretty Boy’ and ‘The Real Deal’.

The JB Promotions boss told Irish-boxing.com he had held talks with Ring Kings about the Dubliner going to Waterford to fight the Diese favourite, only for things to go quiet.

The reason things haven’t progressed past the initial talks phase appears to be because Moran has agreed in principle to fight O’Neill.

Nothing has been officially confirmed but it’s understood the Munster fighter has agreed to trade leather with ‘The Operator’ on a DAZN broadcast Conlan Boxing promoted card come August 3.

However, if for any reason that doesn’t get signed Moran says he’d be happy to settle his grudge with Geraghty.

Speaking online he said: “If the O’Neill fight isn’t happening I’ll go straight in with Deco.’

If the O’Neil fight isn’t happening I’ll go straight in with Decco … https://t.co/I2Ryhi8ZmQ — Dylan Moran (@pro_dylanmoran) May 10, 2024

Geraghty and Moran were due to fight in April and got involved in an online spat after ‘Pretty Boy’ revealed he had to pull out of due to cuts suffered over his eyes in what was meant to be a routine keep busy bout.

Upon hearing the news, Moran questioned the southpaw’s courage and wondered if he ever really wanted to fight.

The Dublin side of what was one of the more eagerly anticipated Irish title fights in recent years, says the comments were so silly, and even out of order, that they have damaged his would-be rivals standing in the game.

Tension has existed since but the fight looked to be dead in the water when former Crumlin amateur, Geraghty retired late last year.

However, he is back now and it’s a fight that could be back on the agenda.