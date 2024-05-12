AND THE NEW – Thomas O’Toole wins state title

Thomas O’Toole moved into double figures whilst doubling his title collection in America in the early hours of Sunday morning {Irish time].

The ‘Connemara Kid’ added the USA Massachusetts State light heavyweight title to his collection as he registered a tenth career win.

The Galway fighter also done it in style.

O’Toole blasted his way to another strap, stopping Russ Kimber in the third round of a fight scheduled for six.

The stoppage was the seventh in the southpaw’s career and should see him level up in terms of opponents.

It will also make a fighter who sold out a venue in Galway on St Patrick’s weekend more attractive to promoters.

O’Toole moves into the second part of the year in a strong position and with options.

Ryan O’Rourke also won Stateside, ending his 12 month sabbatical from the ring with a win.

The Silent Assasin got the better of Michal Bulik in the co main of a Star Boxing card.